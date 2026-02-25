Rescue underway: Over 100 cats found suffering in alleged cruelty situation

DELMAR, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescuers are working to save over 100 cats from an alleged cruelty case in Delmar, MD. Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, is assisting the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office with expert animal handling, much-needed veterinary care for the cats and scene documentation. The Humane Society of Wicomico County, Wicomico County Animal Control, and an animal control officer with the Salisbury Police Department also assisted at the location.

Law enforcement officials served a search and seizure warrant on a residential property at approximately 7 a.m. Trudging through inches of snow to reach the site, Humane World for Animals responders found cats huddled together outdoors in frigid conditions, while others were found in hazardous, unsanitary sheds and outbuildings.

In addition, they found several deceased cats and skeletal remains on the property.

A very thin grey cat limped terribly through the ice, apparently in too much pain to put any weight on their hind leg. Many of the cats were noticeably underweight with protruding vertebrae. Cats suffering from apparent upper respiratory infections were wheezing and had crusty discharge around their eyes and noses.

"It's sad beyond words to see so many sick, desperate cats in the cold, especially knowing they just endured a snowstorm in such poor health. Their survival is testament to their resilience, which gives me hope as we help them begin a long road to recovery," said Shalimar Oliver, animal crimes case manager, Humane World for Animals. "We are deeply grateful to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office for inviting us to work alongside them in getting these cats the care and treatment they deserve."

"The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating allegations of animal cruelty and ensuring the safety and well-being of animals in our community. This was a complex and large-scale operation conducted under challenging weather conditions, and we are grateful for the expertise and resources provided by Humane World for Animals and the Wicomico County Humane Society, as well as the assistance of Wicomico County Animal Control and Salisbury Animal Control," said Lieutenant Burley Williams of the Sheriff's Office. "Their support with scene documentation, specialized animal handling, and immediate veterinary care has been critical to ensuring these cats receive the treatment they urgently need. We also recognize the importance of Maryland's cost-of-care law, which helps alleviate the financial burden associated with long-term animal seizures and allows for more timely placement when appropriate. This remains an active investigation, and our office will continue working collaboratively with our partners to pursue accountability and safeguard the welfare of animals in Wicomico County."

"Today's rescue of over 100 cats in Maryland is what's possible when partners across agencies work swiftly and in unison," said Stacey Volodin, Maryland state director, Humane World for Animals. "I'd like to thank the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the Maryland Department of Agriculture and all the agencies involved in ensuring this seizure could move forward safely, effectively and with the animals' well-being at the center of every decision."

Humane World for Animals is transporting the cats to a safe, undisclosed location where responders and volunteers will provide much-needed care and treatment. RedRover Responders volunteers are also assisting with daily care.

Large-scale rescue operations such as this are made possible thanks to Maryland's cost-of-care law, which we helped to pass in 2022 with the leadership of Del. David Moon and Senator Jeff Waldstreicher. The law requires the owner of animals seized by law enforcement agencies to either contribute to animal care expenses or forfeit custody of the animals. Without such measures, seized animals are often held for months or years while criminal cases are prosecuted, which imposes a prohibitive cost on law enforcement agencies and taxpayers. Humane World for Animals works to advance cost-of-care legislation in states throughout the U.S. to remove that significant obstacle in the enforcement of animal protection laws.

