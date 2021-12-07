Approximately 4.1 Billion Robocalls Received in November, Says YouMail Robocall Index

Americans have received 46.9 billion robocalls so far this year, with the country continuing on a pace to hit roughly 51 billion robocalls for the full year. However, since STIR/SHAKEN and new federal robocall mitigation rules took effect on June 30th, overall robocalls have continued to be down about 8% per month on average.

These latest monthly figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. These figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

"The good news is that monthly robocalls continue to be on a lower plateau since the STIR/SHAKEN rollout on June 30th," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "The bad news is that we're still going to see over 50 billion robocalls this year, despite being meaningfully below our past pre-2020 peaks."

November 2021 Saw a Decline in Spam Calls

In October, the number of scam calls decreased by 8%, but the number of telemarketing calls increased by 7%, so together we are still seeing roughly 2.3 billion likely unwanted calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated November Robocalls Percentage November Robocalls Scams 1.4 billion (-8%) 33% (-4%) Alerts and Reminders 1.2 billion (flat) 29% (flat) Payment Reminders 0.72 billion (+7%) 18% (+2%) Telemarketing 0.85 billion (+7%) 21% (+2%)

"Winners" in November 2021

In November, the cities, states, and area codes that had the highest volumes of robocalls were little changed versus October. The same cities continue to average roughly 1 robocall/day/person or more: Memphis, Baton Rouge, and Washington, DC. And there are six states that are getting more than 20 robocalls/person each month, all in the south: South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

In addition, there continue to be three area codes affected with over 50 million robocalls/month: Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston. And there are three states getting over 300 million robocalls/month: Texas, California, and Florida.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (159.5 million, +1%) Dallas, TX (147.5 million, +5%) Chicago, IL (128.1 million, +1%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Baton Rouge, LA (33.4/person +1%) Memphis, TN (32.0/person, -5%)

Washington, DC (29.9/person, -2%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (67.8 million, flat) 214 in Dallas, TX (54.9 million, +5%) 832 in Houston, TX (54.8 million, +7%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (55.5/person, flat) 225 in Baton Rouge, LA (33.4/person, +1%) 901 in Memphis, TN (33.4/person, -5%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (497.4 million, +7%) California (364.1 million, -11%) Florida (323.9m, -3%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: South Carolina (24.0/person, +3%) Tennessee (23.7/person, -6%) Louisiana (22.7/person, +2%) Alabama (22.3/person, flat) Arkansas (21.2/person, +5%) Georgia (20.3/person, +2%)

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail protects consumers with app-based call protection services. YouMail protects consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping to shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage. We protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect when bad traffic is originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. Our direct consumer solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across well over 10 million registered users, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. We also operate the YouMail Robocall Index™, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

650-814-9651

SOURCE YouMail Inc.