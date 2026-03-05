U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 3.8 Billion Robocalls in February, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Monthly Robocall Volume Drops 14% From February 2025

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 3.8 billion robocalls in February 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This represents a 1.3% decrease from January 2026 and a significant 14% decline from February 2025. February's robocall volume was less than a 100 million above October's 2025 multi-year low.

February's overall robocall volume was lower than January's primarily because the month is shorter, with about 10% fewer days. However, robocall intensity actually increased. February averaged 136.8 million robocalls/day and 1,583 robocalls/second, up more than 9% from January's 125.2 million robocalls/day and 1,449 robocalls/second.

"It's encouraging to see both January and February of 2026 maintain meaningfully lower robocall volumes than December," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "This marks six consecutive months averaging under 4 billion robocalls, which last happened in May of 2022, nearly 4 years ago. While the decline is encouraging, consumers should continue to protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are determined by extrapolating from robocall traffic attempting to reach YouMail's millions of active users.

All Categories of Robocalls Decrease in February

February saw declines across all major robocall categories, including a 3% drop in notifications, an 11% reduction in payment reminders, and a 4% decrease in unwanted telemarketing and scam calls.

Robocalls Notifications 1.05 billion (-4.9%) 27% (-1%) Payment Reminders 0.57 billion (+1.2%) 15% (flat) Telemarketing + Scams 2.16 billion (-0.0%) 58% (+1%)

Despite overall declines, telemarketing and scam calls remained the category with the highest volume, with nearly 2.2 billion such calls reaching consumers. Telemarketing and scam calls account for roughly 58% of all robocalls in February.

February 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

February's most annoying robocall campaigns are once again involved unsolicited "pre-approved" loan offers. One particularly widespread campaign claiming to be from "Crestwood Loan Advisors," delivered a unform message across tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one.

This is brought to you by Crestwood Loan Advisors. You can reach us at (877) 419-6664. This message is from the loan department. We have a pending offer of $70,000 in the form of an unsecured loan. Your monthly payment is estimated to be $400. To speak with a team member, please press 2. To be added to our dot call list, please press 9.

This robocall campaign is especially problematic due to its sheer scale, an estimated 70 million calls in February alone, along with its use of at least 50,000 different phone numbers. Many consumers report receiving these calls without providing consent. At a minimum, this campaign violates regulations around telemarketing, and it is entirely possible this is a robocall-driven scam, targeting people seeking quick financial relief.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

