U.S. Consumers Received Just Under 3.9 Billion Robocalls in January, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Monthly Robocall Volume Drops a Significant 5.6% From December

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just under 3.9 billion robocalls in January 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This represents a 5.6% decrease from December 2025 and a notable 18% decline from January 2025. January's robocall volume was just 3.8% above October's 2025 multi-year low.

January averaged 125.2 million robocalls/day and 1,449 robocalls/second, down from 132.6 million robocalls/day and 1,535 robocalls/second in December.

"It's encouraging to see January start 2026 with a meaningfully lower number of robocalls than December," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "This also marks the first four-month period averaging under 4 billion robocalls since April of 2022, nearly 4 years ago. However, the problem is far from solved, and it remains in consumers' best interests to protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are determined by extrapolating from robocall traffic attempting to reach YouMail's millions of active users.

All Categories of Robocalls Decrease in January

January saw declines across all major robocall categories, including a 3% drop in notifications, 11% in payment reminders, and a 4% decrease in unwanted telemarketing and scam calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated January Robocalls Percentage January Robocalls Notifications 1.10 billion (-3.2%) 28% (flat) Payment Reminders 0.57 billion (-11.1%) 15% (-1%) Telemarketing + Scams 2.18 billion (-4.2%) 57% (+1%)

Despite the overall decline, nearly 2.2 billion telemarketing and scam robocalls still reached consumers, accounting for roughly 57% of all robocalls in January.

January 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

January most annoying robocall campaign encouraged consumers to visit a website claiming it could help them recover unclaimed money from the government. The campaign, run by Found Cash Now, delivered a unform message across tens of thousands of phone numbers, like this one. Hey, it's Dan from www.myreliefclaim.com. This is a final notice regarding $5,286 already issued in your name that still hasn't been collected. If this isn't claimed, it can be returned and removed from eligibility. This money does not get resent automatically. Go to www.myreliefclaim.com, search your name, and secure it before it's gone.

This robocall campaign is problematic due to its sheer scale, which appears to exceed 50 million calls in January alone, and its use of so many different phone numbers. The message is inherently misleading, given it is implausible for recipients to be owed the exact same dollar amount. Additionally, many consumers report receiving these calls without providing consent and report suspicious behavior after visiting the company's website. Taken together, these characteristics strongly indicate this is a robocall-driven scam.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

