AppsAnywhere and LabStats Announce Merger; Peter Cooke Appointed President of Unified Organization

Integrated data and delivery empower institutions to align IT investment with actual student demand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere and LabStats today announced their official merger, forming a single organization dedicated to delivering the first holistic view of the end-user IT experience in higher education. As part of the merger, Peter Cooke has been appointed President of the combined company and will lead strategic alignment, product convergence and global growth initiatives.

While higher ed students expect seamless, flexible digital experiences and equitable access to technology wherever they study, institutions face increasing pressure to optimize spending, defend budgets with data and deliver more services with smaller IT teams. The combined AppsAnywhere and LabStats organization addresses these challenges by connecting actionable technology insight with scalable delivery.

"Institutions are being asked to reimagine what IT services look like and how they deliver value," said Peter Cooke, President of AppsAnywhere and LabStats. "By bringing these organizations together, we are providing IT leaders with something they have never had before — a comprehensive, real-time view of their end-user computing environment across labs, software and devices. That visibility enables smarter planning, better resource allocation and stronger student outcomes."

The merger brings together two purpose-built higher education technology providers that collectively support more than 1,000 institutions across 22+ countries. Together, the organization provides IT leaders with unified visibility across computer labs, hardware performance, software usage and application delivery both on campus and hybrid environments.

LabStats provides detailed insight into lab utilization, device availability and on-campus software usage, allowing IT teams to right-size infrastructure, identify underused assets and make evidence-based investment decisions. AppsAnywhere delivers centralized, scalable application access on any device, anytime and anywhere, reducing complexity for IT while improving equity and flexibility for students and faculty. Together, the unified organization is the first to offer comprehensive solutions across both hardware and software insight and delivery, enabling institutions to align IT investment directly with actual demand.

Added Cooke, "Our customer-first approach is grounded in a commitment to preserving the value our collective institutions rely on today while building a more seamless, integrated future. This merger represents shared expertise, innovation and a common mission to remove barriers to student success through equitable access to technology. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help institutions rethink and strengthen the future of end-user IT."

Cooke has held various leadership roles at AppsAnywhere over the past decade, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, where he helped expand the company's global presence and deepen its impact across higher education. He brings extensive experience in education technology and strategic growth and will lead the unified organization's focus on data-driven innovation, resource optimization and equitable access for institutions worldwide.

About AppsAnywhere and LabStats

AppsAnywhere and LabStats are dedicated exclusively to serving higher education institutions with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control and flexibility across the end-user IT environment. Supporting more than 1,000 institutions in over 22 countries, the unified organization delivers comprehensive insight into lab utilization, hardware performance and software usage while enabling centralized, scalable application delivery on any device, anytime and anywhere. With more than 15 years of specialized experience in education technology, the company is committed to helping institutions optimize resources, improve equity and enhance the digital experience for students and staff worldwide. Learn more here .

SOURCE AppsAnywhere