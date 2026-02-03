Appspace Expands Integration with Microsoft Places to Bring Workplace Data into Shared Spaces

Interactive maps, reservations, and visitor tools surface workplace data where it's needed

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appspace today announced expanded integration with Microsoft Places, helping organizations make workplace information more accessible and actionable across offices and campuses. The integration brings Microsoft Places data into Appspace kiosks, digital signage, and workplace services, enabling employees and visitors to more easily navigate spaces, find resources, and stay oriented throughout the workday.

Appspace integrates Microsoft Places maps with kiosks and digital signage, giving employees interactive access to detailed floor plans where they can locate and reserve desks, rooms, and other shared resources in real-time. By extending Microsoft Places with advanced space reservation, visitor management, and wayfinding capabilities, Appspace helps organizations turn workplace data into practical, everyday experiences.

"When workplace data is easy to access, people use spaces more effectively," says Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace. "Our integration with Microsoft Places brings workplace information to life on screens and kiosks, making it easier for employees and visitors to navigate offices and shared spaces with confidence."

The Appspace integration with Microsoft Places supports a range of workplace scenarios, including:

From invitations to check-in and check-out, Appspace provides a coordinated visitor experience connected to workplace systems. Workplace insights: Combined data from Appspace and Microsoft Places helps organizations understand space usage and plan more effectively.

At ISE 2026, Microsoft is highlighting Microsoft Places alongside partner integrations that help organizations extend workplace data into physical environments. Appspace's integration with Microsoft Places reflects the continued collaboration between the two companies to support how people navigate, use, and manage workplace spaces.

"Microsoft Places helps organizations understand and coordinate how physical spaces are used," says Brennan McReynolds, Strategy and Partnerships Lead for Microsoft Places. "Working with partners like Appspace extends that information into shared environments, making it easier for people to access workplace details as they move through offices and campuses."

Appspace continues to expand its integration with Microsoft Places, with additional enhancements planned to support evolving workplace needs and more seamless connections between digital tools and physical environments.

Experience Appspace at ISE 2026

Appspace will demonstrate Intelligence Assistants, Microsoft Places integrations, and its broader workplace experience platform at ISE 2026, February 3–6, in Barcelona, Hall 2, booth 2M220.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.