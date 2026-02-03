Appspace Introduces Intelligence Assistants Built for Real Work, Not Point Features

New AI-powered assistants debut at ISE 2026, bringing context-aware insight and action to digital signage, spaces, and modern intranets

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations push to make AI useful beyond chat and dashboards, expectations for real-world impact are rising. Appspace is meeting those expectations with the launch of Appspace Intelligence Assistants, a new class of AI-powered assistants designed to understand context and take action across the digital and physical workplace.

Unlike traditional chatbots or isolated AI agents, Appspace Intelligence Assistants operate on a platform-wide framework that spans digital signage, space reservation, intranet, and visitor management. The result is AI that goes beyond answering questions and acts on insight drawn from across the workplace.

The first Intelligence Assistants are available now. The Insights Assistant analyzes engagement and platform usage directly within the Appspace admin console. The Search Assistant helps employees find content, answer policy questions, and connect with colleagues based on skills and profiles. It brings together information that typically lives across intranets, documents, and directories into a single, conversational experience.

"Rather than introducing disconnected AI features, Appspace Intelligence Assistants operate on a shared intelligence layer that spans the workplace," says Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Design Officer at Appspace. "We designed these assistants to operate where work actually happens, so insight leads to action instead of sitting in another dashboard."

AI designed for real-world workplace systems

Appspace Intelligence Assistants rely on specialized AI models trained for specific workplace tasks. Rather than operating in silos, the assistants share a common intelligence layer across the Appspace platform. This allows them to reason across multiple data sources, including digital signage activity, space usage, and modern intranets.

Because the framework operates at the platform level, assistants can integrate with other enterprise systems. For example, assistants can connect with tools such as ServiceNow to create tickets or interface with building systems to support real-world actions.

This unified approach differentiates Appspace in an ISE environment where many AI announcements focus narrowly on digital signage.

"Others may talk about AI agents for signage alone," adds Philippart de Foy. "Our assistants can understand what content was played on a screen and who was in the building to see it. That connection between digital content and physical presence is where real workplace intelligence starts."

Next quarter, Appspace will introduce tools for building custom workplace assistants, launch additional system assistants, and roll out an insights dashboard that highlights distinct usage or engagement patterns.

Experience Appspace at ISE 2026

Appspace will demonstrate Intelligence Assistants, Microsoft Places integrations, and its broader workplace experience platform at ISE 2026, February 3–6, in Barcelona, Hall 2, stand 2M220.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com

