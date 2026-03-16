AppsTek Corp Announces Strategic Rebrand Focused on 'Engineering the Digital Core'

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsTek Corp, a Dallas-headquartered digital engineering services firm focused on AI-driven enterprise transformation, today announced a strategic rebrand introducing its new positioning 'Engineering the Digital Core'.

For over a decade, AppsTek operated under the vision 'Transforming Ideas into Digital Realities', delivering digital platforms, modernization programs, and enterprise technology solutions. As enterprise environments grow more complex, the need has shifted from isolated transformation initiatives to integrated, intelligent foundations.

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'Engineering the Digital Core' marks AppsTek's evolution from implementing digital initiatives to architecting resilient, scalable systems that unify platforms, data, and AI within a cohesive enterprise architecture. This positioning emphasizes re-engineering fragmented systems, embedding intelligence into workflows, and enabling organizations to adapt in an AI-driven world.

"Our earlier positioning focused on realizing digital initiatives," said Sagar Pelaprolu, Chairman, AppsTek Corp. "Today, enterprises must make their core intelligent. This rebrand reflects our commitment to designing adaptive architectures where data, systems, and AI operate as one."

The rebrand is supported by a refined visual identity reflecting architectural precision and momentum. The updated logo retains the original 'A', honoring AppsTek's foundation, while introducing sharper elements representing clarity, strength, and progression. The evolved color palette conveys energy, technological depth, and intelligence.

"Our brand transformation represents a deeper shift in how we serve customers in an AI-driven technology landscape," said Rahul Sudeep, Sr. Marketing Director at AppsTek Corp. "Engineering the Digital Core defines how we help enterprises integrate platforms, unify data, and embed AI within a unified architectural strategy."

Through this evolution, AppsTek reinforces its focus on building an intelligent digital core for long-term agility and enterprise growth.

About AppsTek Corp

AppsTek Corp helps enterprises strengthen and evolve the digital core enabling intelligence across their business. Our focus on Engineering the Digital Core shapes how systems, data foundations, and architectures are designed to support modernization and scalable AI adoption.

AppsTek's services span four pillars Enterprise AI, Enterprise Platforms, Digital Engineering, and Managed Services supported by a comprehensive Oracle Services practice. We help organizations deploy automation, intelligent processes, and agentic capabilities to improve performance and collaboration, building connected, adaptable environments designed to evolve.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AppsTek partners with enterprises to advance digital foundations and embed intelligence across core systems.

Visit us at website and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

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SOURCE AppsTek Corp