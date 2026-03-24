AppsTek Corp Appoints Sanjoy Roy as CEO to Accelerate Strategic Growth

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsTek Corp, a digital engineering and AI-led enterprise modernization firm focused on engineering intelligent digital cores, appoints Sanjoy Roy as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment strengthens AppsTek's leadership team as enterprises scale complex modernization and AI-enabled transformation programs.

Sanjoy Roy, CEO AppsTek Corp

As organizations move from isolated digital initiatives to integrated, enterprise-wide transformation, delivery scale, operational precision, and execution consistency are critical. AppsTek is strengthening its leadership to meet rising global demand while advancing deeper architectural integration and AI-driven transformation.

Sanjoy Roy joins AppsTek with over 22 years of executive leadership experience, partnering with CXOs of Fortune 500 organizations to drive growth, operational excellence, and enterprise transformation. He has led enterprise-wide digital acceleration initiatives, large-scale modernization programs, and global delivery organizations. His experience spans operating model transformation, market expansion, and building services across AI, ERP ecosystems, digital platforms, and emerging technologies.

"Sanjoy's leadership comes at an important stage in our growth," said Sagar Pelaprolu, Chairman, AppsTek Corp. "His strength in defining vision, building disciplined go-to-market strategies, and driving execution at scale will help us sharpen our market positioning while delivering consistent client outcomes."

Prior to joining AppsTek, Sanjoy held senior leadership roles at Orion Innovation, Tata Consultancy Services, and IBM, where he led global teams, strengthened operating models, and delivered transformation initiatives aligned to business outcomes.

"AppsTek has already built a strong engineering foundation and long-standing client relationships," said Sanjoy Roy, CEO of AppsTek Corp. "Our focus now shifts towards AI-led innovations and interventions across ecosystems, building intelligent and scalable delivery and operational infrastructure as we help clients navigate the transition to an AI-led economy."

About AppsTek Corp

AppsTek Corp helps enterprises strengthen and evolve the digital core, enabling intelligence across their business. Our focus on Engineering the Digital Core shapes how systems, data foundations, and architectures are designed to support modernization and scalable AI adoption. AppsTek's services span four pillars Enterprise AI, Enterprise Platforms, Digital Engineering, and Managed Services supported by a comprehensive Oracle Services practice. We help organizations deploy automation, intelligent processes, and agentic capabilities to improve performance and collaboration, building connected, adaptable environments.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AppsTek partners with enterprises to advance digital foundations and embed intelligence across core systems.

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SOURCE AppsTek Corp