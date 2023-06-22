Appy Pie Announces Alpha Launch of AppyLM: Revolutionary Large Language Model for Native Mobile App Code Generation

HAMPTON, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie has announced the alpha launch of AppyLM , an AI solution that enables developers to create native mobile apps without any prior experience with coding. AppyLM is the first and only large language model that can turn any text input into native mobile app code in technologies such as Swift and Kotlin offering a revolutionary approach to app development. Appy Pie AI, the AI arm of Appy Pie aims to transform and mark new beginnings in the app development industry with AppyLM.

AppyLM works by using a proprietary large language model (LLM) powered by a strong algorithm that has been trained on a huge corpus of text and code data. The large language model is a type of artificial intelligence that can understand natural language and generate code that matches the user's text or voice inputs. AppyLM takes the user's intent and converts it into an app description that specifies the features, design, and functionality of the app to which AppyLM generates native mobile app code for Android or iOS platforms.

Building native mobile apps traditionally required advanced coding skills and a deep knowledge of programming languages. However, AppyLM's simple and conversational interface eliminates these barriers, enabling users of all skill levels to create powerful and professional applications. With AppyLLM developers can simplify the app development process, speed up the launch, and deliver apps that satisfy the modern user's expectations.

"We are thrilled to introduce AppyLM to the world," said Mr. Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie AI. "With this proprietary large language model, we are revolutionizing the way native mobile apps are created. AppyLM empowers users to effortlessly generate complex code structures, saving them valuable time and effort. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we are democratizing app development and making it accessible to a larger audience."

AppyLM is transforming the app development industry, offering a fast, easy, and affordable way to create professional and reliable mobile applications. It is also compatible with Appy Pie's other products, such as App Builder and Chatbot Builder, which offers a wide range of features and functionalities to enhance the app experience through integration. Join as an early adopter of AppyLM and help us make it better with your insights.

