Appy Pie Announces Webinar to Showcase its AI-powered Text to Video Generator

HAMPTON, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie Design, the no-code online graphic design software, is hosting a webinar for a detailed demo of its new tool - the AI Video Generator. With the help of this AI-powered tool, creators of all skill levels can convert plain text to dynamic videos. The tool also includes complementary features, including the AI Voice-Over and AI Music Generator to facilitate the content creation process and deliver polished, professional-grade videos.

The webinar scheduled for July 28th, 2023 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, will serve as a resourceful platform for users to gain detailed insights into the tool and its functionality, enabling them to create engaging video content effortlessly.

                                                              Register here for the webinar

While expressing his excitement about the event, Abhinav Girdhar, the CEO and founder of Appy Pie, said, "The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in content creation broadens its scope and makes it universally accessible. With our AI Video Generator, we aim to redefine how content is created and consumed, fostering a sense of creativity and efficiency."

The promising new AI Video Generator aims to streamline video content creation for various user demographics, including businesses, content creators, educators, and casual users. These new offerings are anticipated to redefine content creation, offering greater accessibility, efficiency, and creative freedom.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com/design



