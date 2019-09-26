Appy Pie's Snappy 2.0 brings you Real-time updates, offline access, and better data security!

WARRENTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie is proud to announce the launch of Snappy 2.0, the latest update to its trusted app builder. This new update, currently in closed beta, has been launched recently with the promise to help users create faster, performance-optimized, and secure apps.

Apart from optimization, Snappy 2.0 also offers real-time updates, selective API access and extensive encryption of data. The DIY app-maker has made data security its top priority and Snappy 2.0 comes equipped with the latest advanced encryption capabilities. Its protection is further enhanced by selective access granted to authorized token-based APIs. Appy Pie has made sure to follow the guidelines of the Content Security Policy (CSP) and Secure Storage guidelines.

"The real-time update feature and offline sync are tailor-made for the mobile application. Snappy 2.0 also optimizes apps that have already been created and makes them faster than before. Performance optimization makes the end-user's experience better and even the heaviest of apps work faster now. We want to make sure that the experience on our app maker keeps on improving and Snappy 2.0 is another step towards that improvement," says CEO Scot Small.

Appy Pie is the perfect solution for small businesses and individuals looking for a way to make apps without going through complicated development processes and hard coding that few know. Additionally, their easy interface gives you the chance to have your own apps with the slightest of effort and helps your business grow effectively. The new update improves on their app maker's greatest strengths. Appy Pie also provides a workflow automation platform - Appy Pie Connect and a marketplace to download the PWA version of Apple & Android apps known as the PWA Store.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

