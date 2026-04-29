Apricorn Appoints Jeanclaude Toma as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran operating executive to lead next phase of growth and execution

POWAY, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading global provider of quantum-resistant hardware-encrypted external storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeanclaude Toma as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Toma joins Apricorn at an important growth stage in the company's evolution as it builds on its reputation for products that deliver secure data at rest and in transit.

Jeanclaude Toma; Apricorn's new CEO

A seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership in IT infrastructure, data storage, and semiconductors, Mr. Toma brings deep experience scaling technology businesses, strengthening operating discipline, and driving profitable growth. In his role as CEO, Mr. Toma will help Apricorn strengthen execution across the business, expand its customer base and partner ecosystem and drive further sustained expansion across highly regulated and security-sensitive markets such as government, defense, healthcare, and financial services.

"Jeanclaude brings not only the leadership and operating knowledge needed for Apricorn's next chapter, but also specific experience with the regulated industries we serve," said Paul Brown, Apricorn's founder. "His ability to strengthen execution and scale businesses is critical as we expand our reach across key markets. We are confident in his ability to drive consistent growth while preserving Apricorn's reputation for delivering trusted, high-assurance security offerings."

Mr. Toma, who most recently held executive leadership positions at Apace Systems, was selected for his ability to pair operational rigor with strong commercial leadership. His experience in aligning teams, scaling organizations while preserving their core strengths, and executing with precision positions Apricorn to accelerate performance and expand long-term enterprise value.

"I am honored to join Apricorn to help the company further serve customers. The company's hardened and encrypted data vaults adhere to the highest industry standards which presents us with a tremendous growth opportunity," said Mr. Toma. "I'm excited to help Apricorn expand on its strong reputation for purpose-built security products that organizations rely on to protect sensitive data and enable its secure use across distributed environments."

Apricorn is unique in its software-free approach to encryption, enabling organizations to secure data independently of host systems and operating environments while maintaining control as that data moves across users, devices, and locations. The company serves customers operating in highly regulated and mission-critical environments where security, reliability, and ease of deployment are essential.

About Apricorn

Apricorn develops and provides software-free, quantum-resistant 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted storage platforms designed to protect data at rest and enable its secure portability. For more than four decades, Apricorn has maintained uncompromising quality standards, with a focus on delivering high-assurance, hardware-based security products for demanding environments. Headquartered in Poway (San Diego), California, its offerings are trusted worldwide in government, defense, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, finance, legal digital forensics, education, and other security-sensitive industries. Apricorn holds numerous patents and is an AS9100- and FIPS-certified manufacturer. The company also supports government procurement requirements including TAA and CMMC.

Media Contact

Sarah Hawley

Origin Communications

+1 480-292-4640

[email protected]

SOURCE Apricorn