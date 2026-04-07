April 2026 CD Rate Trends: CD Valet Finds Slowing Pace of CD Rate Cuts as Market Uncertainty Grows

SEATTLE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today revealed its April CD Ratewatcher analysis, finding that while rate changes continue to skew downward, the gap between decreases and increases has meaningfully narrowed. Over the last month, approximately 60% of CD rate changes were decreases, a marked shift from previous months when closer to 70% of rate changes were cuts.

"Earlier this year, the CD market was bracing for a more decisive downward rate environment," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "Now, we're seeing institutions take a more measured approach. With inflation markers, geopolitical pressures, economic growth and other macroeconomic factors send conflicting signals, our data shows that banks and credit unions aren't racing to lower rates as aggressively as they were."

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report analyzes more than 40,000 publicly listed CD rates from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions across the country. The April analysis (covering rate activity from March 2, 2026 to April 1, 2026) shows that many institutions appear to be holding rates steady or selectively increasing yields to remain competitive, rather than broadly lowering CD offers.

Of standard CD terms, 12-month, 24-month and 48-month CDs led the pack for number of APY increases; 12-month CDs saw the most rate increases, with mid-term CDs such as 24- and 48-month terms moving noticeably upward as well. This may reveal that institutions are willing to pay more for shorter term deposits but are less aggressive with locking in long term funding

Roske continued, "In the face of a fluid and less predictable market, now is a strong time for banks and credit unions to closely evaluate their deposit needs, strategy and pricing. Those who thoughtfully balance caution, competition and growth objectives will come out ahead. And for savers, this moment reinforces the importance of paying attention. While some yields are drifting lower, compelling offers are still very much available, especially from community banks and credit unions. Taking the time to compare options and lock in a strong rate pays off, even amid uncertainty."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet