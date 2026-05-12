CD Valet Shares Data Verification Policy for Certificate of Deposit Rates

SEATTLE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet has published its formal data verification policy, outlining how certificate of deposit (CD) rates are sourced, reviewed and maintained.

CD Valet's CD rates come from publicly published information on financial institutions' websites and are verified daily by trained specialists for accuracy. Each rate is reviewed through a multi-step verification process and checked to ensure APYs reflect current fluctuations and that any promotional terms are still available to open. All posted rates are regularly reviewed for legitimacy and sourced only from clearly listed, federally insured financial institutions. This structured review process functions as a regular verification review to ensure that published rates reflect current institutional offerings. Because financial institutions can change rates at any time, users are encouraged to independently verify terms, conditions and limitations directly with the financial institution, especially when planning to open a CD.

CD Valet only shows verified CD rates from banks and credit unions that are FDIC- and NCUA- insured. In general, the FDIC and NCUA insure up to $250,000 per depositor. CD Valet does not include rates from financial institutions that have state-sponsored or private deposit insurance. CD Valet does not issue certificates of deposit, hold deposits or act as a financial institution.

CD Valet is an independent CD marketplace serving savers and financial institutions and features over 40,000 rates from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions. It is focused exclusively on insured deposits and transparent comparison. By publishing its Data Verification Policy, CD Valet formalizes its standards for maintaining verified CD rate data across its platform. For more on CD Valet's Data Verification Policy, visit here.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet