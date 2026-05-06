May 2026 CD Rate Trends: CD Valet Finds More CD Rate Hikes than Cuts for First Time in Months

SEATTLE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today revealed in its May CD Ratewatcher analysis that for the first time in months, there were more CD APY increases than decreases. Over the last month, approximately 54% of CD rate changes were increases while 46% were cuts.

"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) once again held rates steady, however the committee was unusually divided, which is likely due to economic signals that continue to conflict," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "As inflation remains high and there is persisting uncertainty around future Fed cuts, we're seeing banks and credit unions maintaining their CD yields or even edging them higher, especially for short-term CDs such as 12-month offerings."

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report reviews more than 40,000 publicly listed CD rates from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions across the country. The May analysis (which covers rate activity from April 3, 2026 to May 3, 2026) reveals that 1,128 increased CD rates while 969 lowered yields. The average APY increase was 28 basis points while the average APY decrease was 23 basis points. Continuing last month's trend, 12-month CDs saw the greatest number of APY increases of standard terms, making up over 20% of total CD rate hikes. Mid-term CDs such as 24- and 36-month terms saw a significant number of increases as well.

Roske continued, "For savers, this environment is all about timing and choice. Many institutions are still competing aggressively for deposits, especially on short‑term CDs, which means there are several opportunities to lock in competitive yields. The key is shopping around and not assuming your current bank or credit union is offering the best deal. This is also an opportune window to consider strategies like CD laddering, which allows savers to take advantage of today's rates without locking themselves in if the rate environment changes later this year."

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet