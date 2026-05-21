April 2026 Monthly Release

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of April of $870 million or $687 million, after-tax, from 10 wind and hail events with approximately 70% of the losses related to two events.

Allstate Protection policies in force are as follows:

Allstate Protection Policies in Force (1) (in thousands)

April 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

April 30,

2025

Apr. 30, 2026 v

Mar. 31, 2026

Apr. 30, 2026 v

Apr. 30, 2025 Auto

25,805

25,758

25,175

0.2 %

2.5 % Homeowners

7,764

7,739

7,571

0.3 %

2.5 % Other personal lines

4,919

4,902

4,882

0.3 %

0.8 % Commercial lines

179

177

184

1.1 %

(2.7) % Total

38,667

38,576

37,812

0.2 %

2.3 %





(1) Policy counts are based on items rather than customers. A multi-car customer would generate multiple item (policy) counts, even if all cars were insured under one policy. Lender-placed policies are excluded from policy counts because relationships are with the lenders.

Allstate Protection policies in force have been consistently growing year-over-year since March 2025, and we are increasing market share for auto in 57% of states and homeowners in 83% of states. Therefore, we are changing the frequency of reporting policies in force and next month will be the final inclusion in our Monthly Release. Policies in force will continue to be available quarterly in our earnings release.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "seeks," "expects," "will," "should," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "likely," "targets" and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate has 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company