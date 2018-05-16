April another strong month for Ontario Intl Airport

"That our customer volume increased by double-digits in April continues the momentum built in the first quarter when we saw 10% growth," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We are adding new air service on a regular basis and month after month we are showing that Ontario delivers the convenient, hassle-free airport experience which business and leisure travelers expect."

The latest statistics underscore the impressive growth ONT has achieved since its return to local control in November 2016. From January through April, more than 1.5 million passengers traveled through the airport, up 10.7% from the first four months of 2017.

In addition to the arrival of China Airlines, Frontier Airlines began service into and out of ONT last fall. More recently, JetBlue announced it will begin daily roundtrip service between Ontario and New York in September.

Along with the increased flights, dining concessions at ONT are in the midst of a $6 million, 18-month upgrade. Popular national brands including WPizza by Wolfgang Puck, Einstein Bros Bagels and Rock & Brews have opened for business in ONT's passenger terminals in recent weeks.

A separate initiative which includes a $2.4 million capital investment to similarly rebrand and remodel ONT's retail concessions also is underway.

Ontario continued to post strong cargo volume in April, increasing by 13.5% to 55,705 tons compared to April 2017. For the first four months of the year, cargo tonnage was up 15.7% over the same period last year. Cargo figures include commercial freight and mail shipments.



April 2018 April 2017 % Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % Change Passenger Traffic











Domestic 396,918 356,948 11.2% 1,510,364 1,367,688 10.4% International 19,402 12,552 54.6% 49,815 41,818 19.1% Total 416,320 369,500 12.7% 1,560,179 1,409,506 10.7% Air Cargo (Tons)











Freight 53,112 46,670 13.8% 216,324 186,046 16.3% Mail 2,593 2,426 6.9% 9,543 9,146 4.3% Total 55,705 49,096 13.5% 225,867 195,192 15.7%

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

