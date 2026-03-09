Ontario International Airport honored for community engagement and innovation in airport concessions

ONTARIO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been recognized for creative community engagement and innovation in airport concessions, earning top honors at the Airport Experience (AX) Conference in Nashville for its Come Fly With Me craft beer collaboration with Brewery X.

ONT won the award for Best Community Engagement Initiative for its unique partnership with Brewery X, a local craft brewer. The award recognized ONT's distinctive approach to connecting the airport with the community it serves while expanding non-aeronautical revenue opportunities.

ONT won the award for Best Community Engagement Initiative for its unique partnership with Brewery X, a local craft brewer. The award recognized ONT's distinctive approach to connecting the airport with the community it serves while expanding non-aeronautical revenue opportunities.

Originally introduced at Brewery X's Terminal 2 location, Come Fly With Me quickly gained popularity with travelers and has since expanded beyond the airport.

Originally introduced at Brewery X's Terminal 2 location, Come Fly With Me quickly gained popularity with travelers and has since expanded beyond the airport. The signature ONT-branded blonde ale is now available at select retail and hospitality locations across Southern California, extending the airport's brand into neighborhoods, restaurants and gathering places throughout the region. The beer also is available at exclusive ONT events such as the annual 5k at the Runway.

The new location is across from Gate 408 and is open daily from 4-12 a.m. – the same hours as first Brewery X location in Terminal 2, which opened in November 2023.

"What started as a collaboration with Brewery X has grown into a unique way for Ontario International Airport to connect with the community we serve," said Elisa J. Grey, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management for the Ontario International Airport Authority. "By bringing Come Fly With Me into locations across Southern California, we're meeting passengers where they live, work and gather while celebrating the local partnerships that make ONT special."

While many airports highlight local brands within their terminals, ONT took the concept further by co-creating a product that reflects the character of the Inland Empire and reinforces the airport's identity as a community hub.

By bringing the beer into local venues, events and community spaces, the initiative creates new touchpoints with residents and travelers alike — reflecting ONT's broader strategy of engaging passengers not only during their journeys, but in the communities where they live and work.

Each sale of Come Fly With Me also contributes to the airport's diversified non-aeronautical revenue portfolio, reinforcing ONT's role as both an economic engine and community partner across the Inland Empire and the greater Southern California region.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

