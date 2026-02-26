Ontario International Airport passenger count 3.7% higher in January as new year begins on a high note

Total passenger volume up nearly 70% since return of airport to local control in 2016

ONTARIO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials reported a 3.7% increase in passenger volume in January fueled by a record number of international travelers and expressed optimism for the year ahead given the airport's continued strong growth since its return to local control in 2016.

Air travelers who chose the Southern California gateway totaled almost 493,000 in January, a month which included the launch of new daily nonstop service between ONT and Boise, Idaho, on Alaska Airlines.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport reported a 3.7% increase in passenger volumes in January versus prior year.

Ontario's international volume soared by 64% to more than 66,000, the highest in the history of the airport. The previous single-month record of 63,009 was set in December 2025. Domestic passenger count was more than 426,000, a slight decrease of 1.9%.

"We closed out 2025 on a high note with more than 7.1 million passengers for the year and we are encouraged by our start in 2026," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our passenger level last month was the highest for any January since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. Over those 10 years, passenger volume has grown almost 70%, which shows that Ontario has become a premier gateway for air travel in Southern California, delivering a first-rate customer experience with services and facilities to match."

Passenger Totals Jan 2026 Jan 2025 Change Domestic 426,614 434,919 -1.9 % International 66,281 40,320 64.4 % Total 492,895 475,239 3.7 %

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in January were:

Southwest Airlines (34.6%) American Airlines (15.6%) Alaska Airlines (10.9%) Delta Air Lines (9.1%) United Airlines (8.7%)

Air cargo grew overall by 5.5% in January with commercial freight up by 9.3%. Mail volume declined by 12.6%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jan 2026 Jan 2025 Change Freight 57,315 52,423 9.3 % Mail 9,525 10,903 -12.6 % Total 66,840 63,326 5.5 %

"The significant increase in commercial freight tonnage was certainly another bright spot for January," Elkadi said, likely a reflection of increased air cargo shipments nationally which may be temporary.

"Ontario is a top 10 hub for air cargo with ample capacity to handle more freight at a moment's notice, and our shipping partners understand that they will receive outstanding customer service and benefit greatly from our world class facilities."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

