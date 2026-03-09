April Stiles Recognized as 2026 Female Trailblazer in SaaS by Software Equity Group

Prestigious recognition honors women leaders shaping the future of B2B software through vision, innovation, and impact

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading provider of provider data management, today announced that CEO, April Stiles, has been named a 2026 Female Trailblazer in SaaS by Software Equity Group (SEG), a leading investment bank focused exclusively on software and SaaS companies.

The recognition comes in alignment with the spirit of International Women's Day, a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. SEG's Female Trailblazer in SaaS award highlights women executives who are shaping the future of B2B software through leadership, innovation, and meaningful industry impact, reinforcing the importance of advancing women's leadership across the technology ecosystem.

Each year, SEG reflects an exclusive group of women leaders whose expertise, vision, and determination are strengthening the software community and inspiring the next generation. Stiles was nominated by peers in recognition of her industry stewardship, strategic foresight, and ability to drive sustained growth in complex markets.

"This recognition reflects not just individual achievement, but the collective innovation and commitment of the entire Perspecta team," said April Stiles , CEO of Perspecta.

Under Stiles' leadership, Perspecta has strengthened its position as a trusted partner in healthcare technology by:

Accelerating revenue growth while maintaining strong profitability

Expanding its presence across health plans and the workers' compensation market

Advancing AI-enabled capabilities to improve provider data accuracy and operational efficiency

Deepening long-term customer partnerships built on measurable performance outcomes

Stiles' leadership philosophy centers on sustainable impact over short-term wins. By prioritizing adaptability, accountability, and consultative partnership, she has shaped an organization known not only for innovation, but for durability. Her focus on aligning AI strategy with customer strategies, supported by responsible governance and human oversight, has positioned Perspecta to deliver productivity gains without compromising trust.

"As AI transforms the software landscape, the opportunity for leaders is not simply to move fast, but to move responsibly," Stiles added. "Technology alone doesn't create trust, disciplined execution, strong governance, and true partnership do."

Looking ahead, Stiles remains focused on expanding Perspecta's role in transforming healthcare technology. The company continues to explore new solutions that enhance the patient experience, simplify access to care, and help clients navigate increasing regulatory and operational complexity. With scale, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to innovation, Perspecta is positioned to be a central force in addressing the evolving challenges of the U.S. healthcare system.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Software Equity Group

Software Equity Group is an M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on sell-side majority recapitalizations and full sales for B2B software companies. Since 1992, SEG has advised founder-led and growth-stage software businesses, combining deep market insight, longstanding strategic buyer relationships, and a structured competitive process to drive exceptional outcomes.

The firm is recognized for its disciplined, founder-centric approach and for providing candid strategic guidance throughout the transaction lifecycle, including advising clients when additional preparation or timing considerations are necessary to maximize long-term value.

Learn more and download SEG research at softwareequity.com.

Media Contact

Linda Thurman [email protected]

SOURCE Perspecta