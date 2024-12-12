Aprio Acquires Leading Cybersecurity Firm Securitybricks, Inc., Expands Cloud Security, Compliance and Digital Security Capabilities

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 25th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announces its strategic acquisition of Securitybricks, Inc., a premier cybersecurity firm specializing in cloud security and compliance. With the acquisition of Securitybricks, Aprio builds on its cybersecurity and compliance investments and is well-positioned to support increasing client needs for robust digital security solutions.

Securitybricks Powered by Aprio

"Securitybricks brings world-class security and unique technical capabilities that, together with Aprio, create a robust offering that will add meaningful value to clients and give them a strategic edge," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "We look forward to introducing Securitybricks powered by Aprio to our clients."

Securitybricks serves many leading government contractors and is renowned for its out-of-the-box applications that automate compliance controls, integrate data across IT infrastructures, and provide continuous monitoring. They serve clients in the technology and government contracting sectors, supported by level 5 (top-secret) security clearance. Securitybricks is a proud partner of the DoD SkillBridge Program and has transitioned many Military service members to new careers in cybersecurity.

"Securitybricks' partnerships with ServiceNow and Microsoft, along with its 3PAO and C3PAO capabilities, allow Aprio to expand its compliance capabilities. This allows us to better help clients address their security and compliance needs through a single provider using Aprio's 'Test Once, Report Many' certification approach, as well as the firm's Managed Security Compliance offering," said Brett Williams, Risk Advisory and Assurance Services practice leader and partner at Aprio.

Securitybricks is one of only 12 U.S. firms holding both the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Certified Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) accreditations. Securitybricks has built CMMC accelerators on ServiceNow and Microsoft platforms as part of its automation strategy.

"Joining Aprio is a transformative step that moves us toward our long-term vision. Aprio's highly regarded reputation in the government contracting sector, combined with our deep expertise in guiding Department of Defense contractors through CMMC certifications, will significantly amplify the value we deliver to our clients," said Raj Raghavan, leader and partner at Securitybricks powered by Aprio. "By merging our complementary strengths under one brand, we will revolutionize the level of service we provide."

Raj Raghavan, Securitybricks CEO, joins Aprio as partner and leader of the Securitybricks powered by Aprio team. This partnership adds more than 15 remote team members, including veterans and contract consultants, joining Aprio's Risk Assurance and Advisory Services practice. This acquisition was effective Dec. 1, 2024.

About Securitybricks, Inc.

Securitybricks, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud security and compliance solutions. Specializing in federal and government contracting cybersecurity, Securitybricks helps organizations automate compliance controls, integrate their IT systems, and ensure continuous monitoring. With advanced certifications and a proven track record, Securitybricks is a trusted partner for clients in the technology and government sectors. Securitybricks is a ServiceNow Build and Implementation Partner and a Microsoft Government Security Partner.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio.com

