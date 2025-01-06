Aprio Enters Baltimore Market Through Strategic Acquisition of Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A.

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 25th largest business advisory and accounting firm, announces its expansion into Baltimore through its combination with Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A. This strategic acquisition strengthens Aprio's growing Mid-Atlantic presence, enhancing its ability to serve clients across the region.

Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A., led by Managing Partner Gregory Trimble, includes six professionals and has been a trusted advisor for over 30 years. The firm provides highly personalized accounting, tax, and advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses, with a particular focus on high-net-worth families and the real estate sector. By joining Aprio, the firm's clients will gain access to an expanded suite of services and technologies, including advanced specialty tax offerings, wealth management, international tax experience, and transaction advisory solutions, all while continuing to receive the close, personal attention they value.

"Our firms share a commitment to a people-first approach bringing meaningful impact to our clients," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "As we continue to expand our footprint, we prioritize aligning with firms that share our vision for delivering tailored client experiences and growth-focused solutions. This marks another step forward in Aprio's commitment to being wherever our clients need us most."

"This is an exciting next chapter for our team," said Greg Trimble. "Now we are able to deliver even greater value to our clients and provide our team members with opportunities for growth and development on a national scale, all while preserving the strong relationships and personalized service that are the foundation of our firm."

Ira Rosenbloom, Optimum Strategies, advised Aprio and Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A. on this transaction.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio.com

About Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A.

Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A. is a trusted provider of tax and assurance services to high-net-worth families and businesses, with a focus on real estate. Located in Timonium, Maryland, Nardone, Pridgeon & Company, P.A. has built its reputation on close, personal client relationships and delivering exceptional service for over 30 years.

