Aprio Expands in Denver with combinations of Pontiff + Associates, P.C., and Elite Tax & Accounting, LLC

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 25th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announces the expansion of its existing presence in Denver with the combination with Pontiff + Associates, P.C. and Elite Tax & Accounting, LLC, two well-established accounting firms located in Denver.

"Denver is an entrepreneurship hub and home to some of the country's most successful companies, making it a terrific market for continued growth and expansion for Aprio. Pontiff + Associates and Elite Tax & Accounting have deeply rooted relationships across Colorado, and their collective experience will complement our existing, talented team in Denver and align well with client needs in the market and nationwide," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "We are thrilled to welcome both firms to Aprio."

Pontiff + Associates, P.C., specializes in tax planning and preparation, business valuation, and litigation support, serving clients primarily in the professional services and real estate industries. The firm, led by Managing Partner Matt Pontiff, includes four professionals and has been a trusted advisor to the Denver business community since its founding in 1987.

Elite Tax & Accounting, LLC provides tax preparation, client accounting services, and IRS and state tax resolution services. With a team of 16 professionals led by Managing Partner Troy Vigil, the firm has developed a strong reputation in the real estate sector.

"Being able to support our clients with a national platform is a tremendous advantage," said Matt Pontiff, Pontiff + Associates, P.C., managing partner. "Aprio has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, and it's an exciting time to join the firm."

"Aprio's commitment to continuous professional development gives our team members access to unique career growth opportunities and advancement," said Troy Vigil, Elite Tax & Accounting, LLC, managing partner. "We are excited about the future and the possibilities this combination brings for both our clients and our team."

The strategic combinations, effective Dec. 1, 2024, will enhance Aprio's capabilities to better serve clients operating in key industries across Denver and the region, including those operating in real estate, professional services, and small business consulting. Both teams will transition to Aprio's established Denver office, which opened in 2023.

The addition of Elite Tax & Accounting and Pontiff + Associates follows Aprio's recent acquisition of Kirsch Kohn & Bridge (KKB) in Los Angeles, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to strategic growth and strengthening its presence in key markets.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AprioAdvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio