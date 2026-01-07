Aprio Expands in Pacific Northwest, Uniting Two Leading Oregon Firms - Delap LLP and Hoffman, Stewart & Schmidt, P.C.

ATLANTA and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announced today its entry into the Pacific Northwest through combinations with two widely-respected firms–Delap LLP and Hoffman, Stewart & Schmidt, P.C. (HSS)– based in the greater Portland, Oregon area.

Delap and HSS combined as Aprio creates the leading Pacific Northwest firm positioned to serve entrepreneurs and businesses navigating rapid growth, regulatory complexity, and technological transformation. This expansion significantly strengthens Aprio's ability to deliver sophisticated audit capabilities, including public company audits, advanced tax planning, digital forensics and cybersecurity, and comprehensive advisory services. Together, Aprio will be a comprehensive accounting and business advisory platform that empowers clients in the region and around the country to scale and compete at the highest level.

"Delap and HSS share Aprio's vision for helping clients navigate each stage of business growth," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "Both firms bring exceptional talent, deep community roots, and specialized capabilities that complement Aprio's global platform. Together, we are creating something extraordinary and will deliver smarter solutions and greater value to clients at every stage of growth across the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Lake Oswego, Delap LLP is a full-service accounting and advisory firm with 117 professionals and 14 partners. The firm provides tax, assurance, business advisory, and managed IT services, including cybersecurity and digital forensics. The addition of Delap adds a financial institution-focused Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)-registered practice. Delap's CEO Earl Pierce, COO Ryan Boatsman, and the full partner group will join Aprio as partners.

HSS is a Portland-based CPA firm with over 70 professionals and 10 partners, founded in 1979. The firm, ranked by Inside Public Accounting as a Best of the Best CPA Firm for 2025, delivers comprehensive tax, audit, and advisory services with deep experience in construction, not-for-profit organizations, and closely held businesses. HSS managing partner Leah DiGregorio will join Aprio as a partner, along with the full partner group.

This growth follows Aprio's recent expansions in Kansas and five other new markets, reinforcing its strategy to grow in regions driving transformation and technological change. Aprio's national footprint now spans major hubs coast-to-coast, giving clients access to specialized guidance wherever they operate.

Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, advised Aprio and Delap on the transaction. Bob Lewis, President of The Visionary Group, advised Aprio and HSS on the transaction. The combinations closed on January 1, 2026.

"This combination reflects a broader shift in the profession toward firms that can deliver both scale and specialized capabilities," said Allan Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group. "Delap's strong public company audit platform and technology-forward services align naturally with Aprio's national reach, creating a firm that is well positioned to support growing businesses facing increasing regulatory and operational complexity."

"The combination of HSS and Aprio creates a stronger platform for serving entrepreneurial and middle-market businesses in the Pacific Northwest," said Bob Lewis, President of The Visionary Group. "Expanding Aprio's presence in the region enhances its ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service across markets as client needs become more complex and interconnected."

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 2,800 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under management, Aprio is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

