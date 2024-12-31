Aprio Expands into Midwest with Acquisitions of KRD, Ltd. and Burkett & Beattie, Inc.

The acquisition of two Chicago-based firms creates a new market for Aprio, reinforces commitment to expanding its position across the U.S.

ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 25th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., announces the strategic acquisitions of two leading accounting firms, KRD, Ltd. and Burkett & Beattie, Inc. (B&B), both located in Chicago.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint into the greater Chicago area and tap into one of the country's fastest-growing business hubs," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "KRD and Burkett & Beattie have a proven track record as trusted business advisors across the Midwest. This strategic alignment underscores our commitment to investing in and scaling our business for the advancement of our valued clients and team members."

KRD, Ltd. is a premier firm that provides financial, wealth planning, assurance, tax, consulting, and outsourced accounting services for high-net-worth families, businesses, and other organizations. The firm is led by Managing Partner Jon Segal and includes nearly 110 partners and professionals. Segal joins as Aprio's Midwest regional leader and Chicago and Schaumburg office leader.

"By joining forces with Aprio, we gain access to a broader network of top talent, innovative technologies, and solutions, while preserving KRD's unique qualities and personalized approach that has set us apart in the marketplace," said Segal. "Over the past four years, Aprio has supported us with a wealth of services and knowledge, enabling us to better serve our clients. Our positive experiences and long-standing relationship with Aprio's professionals made this the logical next step to strengthen and grow our firm."

Jeffrey Kapelus, President of Capstone Search Solutions, advised Aprio and KRD on the transaction.

"Aprio's forward-thinking leadership, breadth of specialized services, and proven growth trajectory set them apart as a trusted advisor. KRD's alignment with these qualities makes this an ideal match," said Kapelus. "By establishing a presence in Chicago, Aprio strengthens its capabilities and reinforces its commitment to providing clients with innovative, high-impact solutions tailored to their needs."

Burkett & Beattie, Inc. provides full-service accounting and tax services with a concentration in small, growing businesses in a variety of industries, with a particular focus on health clubs, marketing research, and veterinary hospitals. The firm is led by Managing Partners Sandra Burkett and Christopher Beattie, with 10 professionals who have extensive experience with private client, small and emerging businesses, trusts, and individual tax consulting.

"This partnership is not just about expanding Burkett & Beattie's unique service offerings, but also about growing together with Aprio," said Burkett.

Beattie added, "Our team will have access to continued career growth, professional development opportunities, and the chance to work with a broader range of clients and industries. We are thrilled to be a part of the Aprio team."

Russ Best, of Whitman Transition Advisors, served as an advisor on the Burkett & Beattie transaction.

Aprio is strengthening its footprint across the nation. The addition of KRD and Burkett & Beattie follows Aprio's recent acquisitions of Kirsch Kohn & Bridge (KKB) in Los Angeles and Elite Tax & Accounting and Pontiff + Associates in Denver.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio.com

About KRD, Ltd.

KRD is a premier firm located in the Chicago market specializing in high net-worth families, businesses and other organizations. For more than 40 years, KRD has been providing a full range of business strategies and client services, audits, reviews and compilations, financial, retirement and estate planning, accounting and software consulting, tax strategies and preparation, and business valuation services with state-of-the-art technology resources. KRD is a value-oriented organization with high professional standards. The partners and professionals serve every client's unique situation with passion, quality and integrity.

About Burkett & Beattie, Inc.

The partners and professionals at Burkett & Beattie, Inc. have been trusted advisors, providing full-service accounting and tax, service with a concentration on small, growing businesses in a variety of industries, with a particular focus in health clubs, marketing research, and veterinary hospitals. The firm was founded in 1998 and is now led by Managing Partners Sandra Burkett and Christopher Beattie.

