Aprio Expands National State and Local Tax Practice with Addition of Denver-based TaxOps SALT Team

ATLANTA and DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announced that the State and Local Tax (SALT) team from TaxOps, a Denver-area tax services firm, has joined Aprio. This addition strengthens Aprio's national SALT capabilities, giving clients access to a larger, coordinated team that can deliver multistate tax guidance and advisory services across more jurisdictions.

"States are increasing tax audits, and businesses need a partner who stays ahead, simplifies complexity, and delivers real results. Bringing TaxOps into Aprio gives our clients exactly that — deeper SALT capabilities, a national reach, and the tools to Account for Anything™," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "We are growing so our clients can grow. This is another step in building a SALT practice that sets the standard."

The TaxOps SALT team includes nine highly skilled partners and professionals known for delivering specialized state and local tax solutions across a broad range of industries. This expansion supercharges Aprio's SALT practice, giving clients access to a larger, nationally coordinated team ready to tackle multistate tax and advisory challenges across more jurisdictions. The group is led by Judy Vorndran, a respected voice in state and local tax. Judy joins Aprio as a Partner and will serve as Aprio's State and Local Tax Market Leader, driving nationwide SALT strategy and practice growth.

In addition to their technical capabilities, the team expands Aprio's thought leadership platform through SALTovation, a widely followed podcast featuring leading voices in state and local tax. Led primarily by co-hosts Judy Vorndran and Meredith Smith, with additional team members joining as rotating co-hosts, SALTovation breaks down complex multistate tax issues and provides practical strategies. Tens of thousands of listeners rely on the podcast for real-world guidance on the SALT challenges impacting companies nationwide.

Aprio's SALT Practice delivers comprehensive, end-to-end multistate tax guidance designed to simplify the increasingly complex landscape businesses face today. Aprio supports clients ranging from emerging U.S. companies and high-growth startups to large multistate enterprises navigating expansion or major transactions.

This latest growth marks Aprio's fourth acquisition in the Denver area. It builds on the firm's recent acquisitions of Delap LLP and Hoffman, Stewart & Schmidt, P.C. in Oregon, as well as expansions into Kansas and five additional high-impact markets. Over the past 24 months, Aprio has completed 18 strategic acquisitions, expanding capabilities across tax, accounting, advisory, legal, and technology-enabled services. With a coast-to-coast footprint across major business hubs, Aprio delivers local market insights powered by integrated, multidisciplinary teams and advanced technology—enabling clients to move faster, operate smarter, and grow with confidence.

The transaction closed on January 2, 2026.





