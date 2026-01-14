Aprio Introduces Brand Refresh Showcasing Its Connected Advisory Platform and Commitment to Account for Anything™

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today introduced a strategic brand refresh that reflects the firm's evolution into a connected national advisory platform. The refreshed brand centers on Account for Anything™, a concept that underscores Aprio's ability to bring together integrated, growth-oriented advisory services and help business leaders navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

Account for Anything™ signals Aprio's brand promise to clients, a commitment that whatever challenge, inflection point, or opportunity they face, Aprio connects the right professionals to provide a complete view of the business. It reflects Aprio's role as the advisor that helps enterprise leaders, entrepreneurs, and private equity-backed companies move from uncertainty to informed action.

Grounded in extensive research with clients, team members, and market stakeholders, the refreshed brand reflects how Aprio delivers advisory services today: connected across tax, audit, advisory, wealth, and legal services; proactive in anticipating what's ahead; and committed to helping clients act decisively by eliminating unanswered questions, unnecessary delays, and fragmented advice.

"Business leaders face increasing complexity, and they need advisors who can see the full picture," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "This brand refresh reflects how Aprio shows up today, a coordinated team across disciplines, proactive about what's ahead, and committed to giving clients confidence at every stage for their business. Account for Anything™ captures our brand promise to deliver that experience."

"Our refreshed brand is a strategic investment in Aprio's future, said Cheri Husney, Partner & Chief Growth Officer and architect of the brand evolution. "It strengthens our position as a connected advisory, tax, and audit platform and ensures we remain resilient for the long-term success of our clients and our firm."

While Aprio's brand is evolving, its purpose is sharper than ever. The refreshed brand unites Aprio's people-first culture, connected advisory model, and forward-looking mindset to help clients navigate growth and change, while always having the partner they need to move decisively and seize opportunities.

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 2,800 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under management, Aprio is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://apriostaging.wpengine.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio