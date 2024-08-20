Aprio Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, a premier business advisory and accounting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the independent, entrepreneurial business segment across the U.S. and recognizes the most successful private companies. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and hiring challenges.

Aprio's inclusion on the 2024 list recognizes the firm's remarkable growth journey with three-year revenue growth of 241%. Over the past several years, Aprio has experienced remarkable organic and strategic growth including the completion of over 27 successful mergers since 2013, significantly expanding the firm's capabilities and market reach.

"Being included as a member of the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor and emphasizes Aprio's position as a dynamic and influential leader in the business advisory and accounting sectors," said Richard Kopelman, CEO at Aprio. "Our relentless growth is powered by our dedication to providing leading-edge solutions for our clients and nurturing a unique culture that empowers our team. We are thrilled to join such an outstanding group of companies and are excited to continue driving success and innovation for our clients and our firm."

In addition to recognition in the Inc. 5000, Aprio was named to Inc.'s Best in Business in 2023 in the financial services category. In 2024, Accounting Today ranked Aprio in the Top 25 of its Top 100 Firms list, recognized the firm as a Regional Leader, and named Aprio the largest firm in the Southeast. Additionally, Aprio has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the financial services industry and received the Culture Excellence award by Top Workplaces, highlighting its commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022, with minimum revenue requirements of $100,000 in 2019 and $2 million in 2022.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including a profile on Aprio and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio.com

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AprioAdvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio