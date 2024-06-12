Aprio's Black Business Forum and The Gathering Spot Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

June 27th Event Will Highlight Entrepreneurial Expertise from Atlanta Business Luminaries

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio's Black Business Forum proudly announces a partnership with The Gathering Spot (TGS), solidifying a commitment to foster community in Atlanta, Georgia. This collaboration marks a pivotal focus as two influential entities join forces to elevate opportunities for Black business owners and entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

The partnership between Aprio's Black Business Forum and TGS enables Aprio to host future Black Business Forum events at TGS' premier private event space. This alliance signifies a shared vision to challenge conventional norms and cultivate thriving communities.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and community," said Angela Dotson , professional services tax team leader and Black Business Forum co-chair at Aprio. "Our partnership with TGS exemplifies this belief as we unite to create new pathways for growth and success for Black entrepreneurs in Atlanta."

Aprio's Black Business Forum drives growth and connectivity for minority executives. Whether seeking access to capital, strategic advice or knowledge-sharing opportunities, the forum provides essential support for minority executives striving to achieve their business objectives. Led by Aprio partners, the Black Business Forum hosts events and programming that offers invaluable insights, covering a range of topics from community-focused resources to avenues for capital acquisition.

"At Aprio, the belief in the transformative power of strong business and financial guidance is paramount. The Black Business Forum serves as a conduit, connecting business owners and executives with tailored solutions to surmount challenges and advance along their path to success," added Cardell McKinstry , transaction advisory services partner and Black Business Forum co-chair at Aprio.

TGS, an Innovative, private, members-only business and social club, caters to highly motivated professionals, entrepreneurs and creatives seeking a work and socializing alternative to traditional city or country clubs, startup incubators and co-working spaces. Founded by Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen , it is designed for individuals who share a focus and commitment to their work and deep desire to collaborate with a connected community, regardless of their field.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Aprio's Black Business Forum to empower the next generation of Black entrepreneurs," said Ryan Wilson, CEO and Founder at TGS. "Together, we aim to cultivate an elevated environment of innovation, acceleration and collaboration, driving positive change for our communities."

Through targeted initiatives and programming, Aprio aims to raise awareness of the Black Business Forum's mission and vision among TGS' diverse membership, with a focus on facilitating connections, access to capital and growth.

Join Aprio's Black Business Forum and TGS for the first event of the partnership.

Scaling Atlanta: Learn from Business Legends, Elevate Your Enterprise

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: The Gathering Spot

About the Event: This premiere event will feature prominent Atlanta business leaders sharing invaluable insights and strategies for scaling successful enterprises. From navigating early prototypes to expanding brands nationally, attendees will gain priceless knowledge to fuel their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Panelists include:

Mack Wilbourn , Owner and President of Mack II, Inc.

Mack Wilbourn has been a leading figure in the quick-service restaurant industry since 1971. His franchises, including Atlanta Bread & Bar and Popeyes, have significantly impacted Atlanta's business landscape. Wilbourn's recent endeavors include the launch of the McKinley "Mack" Wilbourn, Jr. Legacy Foundation, focusing on arts, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy for underserved communities.

Jerome Russell , President of H. J. Russell & Company and Russell New Urban Development, LLC

Jerome Russell has over 25 years of experience in various industries, including beverage distribution and real estate. He currently chairs the Herman J. Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship. Russell's active civic engagement includes board memberships at Citizens Trust Bank and the Metro Atlanta YMCA.

Ira Moreland , Managing Director at ICV Partners, LLC

Ira L. Moreland brings extensive experience from his tenure at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Banc of America Securities. Actively involved in the community, Moreland serves on the boards of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He holds degrees from Morehouse College and the University of Chicago.

Farrah Allen , CEO and founder of The Labz

Farah Allen boasts over 25 years of technology experience. Her company's revolutionary software caters to clients like Google, Delta, and Microsoft, enabling users to create interactive content. Allen's accolades include Georgia Minority Technology Business of the Year 2023 and recognition in top publications like Forbes and Fast Company.

For event registration and additional information, visit Aprio's website .

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and accounting firm that advises clients on achieving what's next. Aprio professionals work as integrated teams across advisory, audit, tax, SOC, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven experience, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio has grown to over 2,100 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 60 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit www.aprio.com .

About The Gathering Spot:

TGS is an innovative, private, members-only business and social club that brings together a motivated and diverse community of professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs. Members will benefit from a 24/7 alternative work and social environment, complete with stimulating events, concierge services, integrated technology and a full-service restaurant and bar. Located in Atlanta's Northyards development, The Gathering Spot capitalizes on a proximity to the city's central business district, Downtown, Midtown, Westside and Georgia Institute of Technology. TGS is currently accepting applications for membership. For more information or to apply, visit www.thegatheringspot.club .

