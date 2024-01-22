APS secondary alternators meet Mercedes Body & Equipment Guideline criteria for newer Sprinter models

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to meet Mercedes-Benz criteria for adding secondary alternators on its newer Sprinter diesel models? Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) now offers 12-, 24- and 48-volt high output alternators that meet specifications outlined in Mercedes-Benz Body & Equipment Guideline manual.

When Mercedes Benz announced an engine update for its 2023 Sprinter models, switching from a six-cylinder 3.0L diesel to a four-cylinder 2.0L twin-turbo diesel, upfitters needed new solutions for adding a secondary alternator to fit with the onboard battery bank chassis configuration.

APS meets Mercedes Body & Equipment Guideline manual specs for weight, pulley size, alignment, and kilowatt output.

While APS has previously verified fit of its secondary alternators alongside the new Sprinter diesel engines, they can now also confirm that its high output alternator options meet Mercedes-Benz's Body & Equipment Guideline manual recommendations for:

Weight

Pulley size

Alignment

Kilowatt (kW) output

Criteria are outlined within Section 6 "Modifications to the basic vehicle" of the Guideline.

Tested for reliability, durability & performance

Before releasing any new products to the market, APS tests them to industry standards for durability to ensure they meet our threshold for superior quality, reliability and performance. This rigorous process helps APS feel confident in their real-world performance because of how meticulous they are behind the scenes during their development.

"Before APS releases a product, we make sure that it's going to perform like we say it will," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "Our end users know our seal of approval has the highest standards behind it, which ultimately leads to a satisfied customer."

To view mechanical and technical specifications, including output curves for 12-, 24-, and 48-volt options, please visit: www.americanpowerinc.com/products/high-output-alternators. To discuss configurations available, contact APS' Commercial & Fleet department at (866) 446-8878 (US only) or +1-563-323-7994 (international).

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles. For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

SOURCE American Power Systems, Inc.