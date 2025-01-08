APTIM Closes 2024 With #1 Site Assessment & Compliance ENR Ranking and 50+ National Safety Council Awards

APTIM's work for the US Environmental Protection Agency at the Cincinnati Test & Evaluation Facility, honored by three National Safety Council Awards, is just one example of the environmental consulting firm's excellence in 2024.

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM closed 2024 as the #1 environmental contractor in site assessment and compliance by Engineering-News Record (ENR) and with more than 50 Workplace and Safe Driver Awards by the National Safety Council (NSC), America's leading nonprofit safety advocate.

This is the second year in a row that APTIM is listed as ENR's Top US Contractor in Environment: Site Assessment & Compliance, securing the firm's place as an industry leader in the assessment, remediation, and closure of contaminated sites. APTIM was also ranked in the top 5 of the following categories of ENR's Top 400 and Top Global Sourcebooks:

Of the 51 NSC Workplace and Safe Driver Awards, APTIM received:

39 "Perfect Record Awards" for projects that completed a period of at least 12 consecutive months without incurring an occupational injury or illness that resulted in days away from work

8 "Safety Leadership Awards" for projects that achieved 5 or more consecutive years without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

4 "Million Hours Awards" for projects that completed a period of at least 1 million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work

One APTIM project that received all three of the above awards is the firm's operations and research services contract for the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development at the Cincinnati Test & Evaluation Facility and field locations. APTIM is proud to contribute to EPA findings that are used to make crucial decisions that safeguard human and environmental health pollutants.

"APTIM upholds our commitment to safety throughout our active mission of building more sustainable, resilient communities. Our comprehensive services, from sustainability to oil and gas infrastructure, are focused on meeting our clients' immediate needs while preparing them for the future," APTIM Senior Vice President of Environmental & Energy Solutions Greg Butler. "Our site assessment, remediation, and closure experts are in the field and lab utilizing the latest tech to protect our clients and the environment—work well deserving of these honors."

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provide these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

