CAPE-APTIM JV Awarded $95M Contract to Remediate Navy and Marine Installations

The Small Business Set-Aside Environmental Remedial Action Contract will support installations throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic area of responsibility.

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPE-APTIM JV1 has been awarded the $95 million Small Business Set-Aside Environmental Remedial Action Contract to provide environmental remedial action services for the Navy, Marine Corps, and other government agencies. This single award contract will support installations throughout the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic area of responsibility.

Through this cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity order contract, CAPE-APTIM will provide remedial and removal actions, site characterization, emergency and fast-response environmental services, and long-term operations and maintenance activities. The supported sites are regulated under federal and state environmental programs, including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

APTIM serves as Cape Environmental Management Inc's (CAPE) mentor in the Small Business Administration's Mentor-Protégé program. This award reinforces CAPE-APTIM's longstanding relationships with the U.S. Navy:

APTIM has supported Navy environmental programs for more than three decades, executing remedial action projects under multiple NAVFAC contract vehicles across the continental U.S. and overseas.

CAPE is a minority-owned small business out of Norcross, Ga., with three decades of experience delivering environmental remediation and emergency response services for NAVFAC.

To support NAVFAC's critical infrastructure needs, the JV will provide expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that enhance operational capability and long-term value. Together, CAPE-APTIM looks forward to executing this contract with the highest proven standards of safety, quality, and performance that protect human health and the environment.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2031.

About CAPE-APTIM JV1

CAPE-APTIM JV1 is a Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé small business joint venture that merges the resources of two proven federal contractors with the ability to address large, complex projects across a broad range of environmental remediation services.

