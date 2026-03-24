APTIM-EnergySolutions JV Awarded Seat on $999M Navy Contract for Demolition Work at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard

APTIM Radiological Services will compete for demolition, construction, supervision, and related task orders to facilitate property transfer for beneficial reuse.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM Radiological Services, LLC has been awarded a seat on the $999 million Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) for demolition services at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco. The joint venture (JV) comprised of APTIM and EnergySolutions will compete for demolition, construction, supervision, and related task orders to support Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest in transferring the property for future beneficial reuse.

While the primary focus of work is anticipated to be at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, the contract may also support projects at other U.S. government installations throughout the NAVFAC Base Realignment and Closure's (BRAC) area of operations, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. Individual task orders may range between $10 million and $150 million with scopes including site preparation activities such as:

Pre-demolition work including asbestos and lead surveys

Demolition of buildings and structures

Excavation and grading

Land clearing across a variety of site types

This contract is part of the NAVFAC BRAC's broader effort to remediate and prepare former military installations for future use, ensuring environmental stewardship and long-term community value. The APTIM-EnergySolutions JV combines deep technical expertise with strong program management capabilities to deliver safe, high-quality outcomes on complex federal projects. APTIM brings extensive experience in radiological services, environmental remediation, decommissioning, and large-scale federal construction projects; EnergySolutions is an industry leader in the safe transportation, processing, recycling, and disposal of radiological material.

"APTIM's vision—to create sustainable and resilient communities for all—combined with our in-house expertise and that of our partner EnergySolutions aligns with the U.S. Navy's mission to advance redevelopment efforts that benefit surrounding communities," said Sr. Vice President of Remediation & Technical Solutions, Ulrika Messer, PE. "To be included on this landmark contract means that we have opportunity to deliver safe, compliant, and transformative demolition and environmental remediation services that serve the residents of San Francisco for generations to come."

The MACC includes a two-year base period with three one-year option periods, for a total potential performance period of five years.

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provides these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions protects the public and preserves the environment by providing safe, compliant, innovative, and sustainable solutions to its client's nuclear power, decommissioning, remediation, and waste needs. With decades of experience, EnergySolutions serves government and commercial customers in the nuclear, environmental, and energy sectors. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit energysolutions.com.

SOURCE APTIM