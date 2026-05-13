APTIM Secures $689M Contract to Deliver Nation's Largest Home Energy Rebate Program in Texas

In key partnerships with Everblue, Innova Energy Group, and Habitat for Humanity, the five-year award will support statewide rebate program administration, software, compliance, outreach, and customer engagement for Texas households, property owners, and contractors.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APTIM has been awarded a $689 million contract by the Texas State Energy Conservation Office (SECO), in coordination with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, to support statewide implementation of the federal Home Energy Rebates programs — Home Efficiency Rebate (HOMES) and Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR).

Funded through the Inflation Reduction Act and representing the largest Home Energy Rebates program in the US, the initiative will help low- and moderate-income households reduce energy costs through rebates for energy efficiency improvements and high-efficiency electric technologies. Eligible upgrades may include insulation, heating and cooling systems, and efficient appliances, improving home comfort while delivering long-term savings to Texas residents.

APTIM will lead program delivery in collaboration with core partners Everblue, Inova Energy Group, and Habitat for Humanity, supported by a broader network of technical and community-based organizations including Tetra Tech and the Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC).

"Texas has a significant opportunity to deliver a home energy rebate program that is clear for consumers, practical for contractors, and accountable to the state," said APTIM's Sr. Vice President of Environmental and Energy Solutions, Greg Butler. "Our team brings proven experience administering large-scale energy programs, with compliant processes and field-tested implementation strategies to help SECO and the Comptroller deploy federal funds effectively, especially in rural and other historically underserved communities."

APTIM, Everblue, and Inova Energy Group will deliver end-to-end program planning and implementation, including stakeholder outreach, application intake and processing, contractor engagement, and quality assurance. Habitat for Humanity will play a key role in connecting households it already serves to available program benefits, strengthening community-based participation across Texas.

Program development will begin immediately. Additional details regarding contractor participation, consumer eligibility, and program launch timing will be announced as implementation progresses.

About APTIM

APTIM enhances the quality of the environment, wellbeing of people, resilience of communities, and opportunity for employees to make a difference, not just a living. A leading professional solutions firm, we specialize in environmental, sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure solutions. Our team of experts provides these integrated solutions for forward-thinking government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. Together, we create sustainable and resilient communities for all. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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