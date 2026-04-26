Aptori Launches Autonomous Offensive Testing to Eliminate the AI-Driven Security Backlog

New semantic-aware AI agents simulate real-world attacks to validate vulnerabilities, shifting security from potential findings to confirmed issues

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptori today announced a major expansion of its Runtime-Driven Validation Platform, introducing autonomous offensive testing capabilities designed for an era where AI-generated code is outpacing the capacity of human security teams.

By moving beyond passive scanning to active validation, Aptori enables organizations to identify, validate, and fix vulnerabilities at the speed of modern development.

Autonomous offensive testing proves how vulnerabilities can be used in real systems and ensures they are fixed early. Post this Aptori workflow from findings to validation and remediation using autonomous offensive testing Aptori wins three 2026 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for Cutting Edge API Security, Hot Company Application Security, and Trailblazing AI Security & Compliance.

As AI-assisted coding increases development velocity, traditional point-in-time security assessments have become a bottleneck. Most security tools produce large volumes of findings that require manual triage, slowing teams down and obscuring what actually needs to be fixed.

Aptori's offensive testing approach addresses this by simulating real-world attacks against running systems. It validates which vulnerabilities are real, allowing teams to focus on what matters and resolve issues quickly.

"Runtime validation is critical in modern applications," said Sumeet Singh, CEO and Founder of Aptori. "Security issues don't exist in isolation, they emerge through real execution paths across APIs, logic, and authorization. We built Aptori to test those paths at runtime and make sure issues are fixed before release."

Early deployments show a significant reduction in remediation backlog and time spent on manual triage.

Automated penetration testing at scale

Aptori replaces the manual, time-intensive process of human-led penetration testing with a system that operates continuously and at scale.

Logic-aware exploration

The system navigates application logic and stateful interactions, uncovering business logic flaws and authorization gaps that traditional automated tools often miss.

The system navigates application logic and stateful interactions, uncovering business logic flaws and authorization gaps that traditional automated tools often miss. Active validation

Rather than flagging potential issues, Aptori's AI agents safely exercise vulnerabilities in a runtime environment to confirm which ones are real.

Rather than flagging potential issues, Aptori's AI agents safely exercise vulnerabilities in a runtime environment to confirm which ones are real. Continuous context

The platform runs within development workflows, ensuring that new endpoints and application changes are tested as they are introduced.

A unified system for detection, validation, and remediation

Aptori brings detection, security data, and remediation into a single system:

Modernized detection

AI-powered code analysis is combined with dynamic and API testing to provide visibility into how applications behave in runtime.

AI-powered code analysis is combined with dynamic and API testing to provide visibility into how applications behave in runtime. Unified security data layer

Findings from code, dependencies, APIs, and runtime environments are normalized into a single data model, eliminating fragmentation.

Findings from code, dependencies, APIs, and runtime environments are normalized into a single data model, eliminating fragmentation. AI-driven remediation

Once a vulnerability is validated, Aptori's AI agents generate actionable fixes that developers can review and apply within their existing workflows.

Building secure-by-design software

Aptori enables teams to validate security controls during the build phase, not after deployment.

By testing applications in runtime before release, teams can verify that authentication, authorization, and business logic controls behave as intended. Issues are identified and resolved early, reducing the likelihood of vulnerabilities reaching production.

Security becomes part of how software is built, not something applied after the fact.

Organizations can explore Aptori's AI Security Center for securing agentic workflows, LLM integrations, and AI-powered applications.

Designed for enterprise environments

Aptori is built for enterprise and regulated environments, supporting:

Integration with commercial and open source AI models

On-premises and fully air-gapped deployments

No requirement to transmit sensitive data outside controlled infrastructure

Industry adoption and recognition

The Aptori platform is already deployed within leading Fortune 500 organizations and is now being made broadly available.

At RSAC 2026, Aptori was recognized with a Global InfoSec Award for its approach to application and API security, reflecting growing industry recognition of runtime-driven validation and secure-by-design development.

The Runtime-Driven Validation Platform, including autonomous offensive testing capabilities, is available immediately with SaaS and self-hosted deployment options.

About Aptori

Aptori provides autonomous, runtime-driven application and API security for the AI era. By validating vulnerabilities in running systems and enabling rapid remediation, Aptori helps organizations fix issues early and build secure software as part of the development process.

For more information, visit aptori.com.

Aptori Media Inquiries

Contact: Harinder Singh

Email: [email protected]

Website: aptori.com

SOURCE Aptori