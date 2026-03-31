Aptori Wins Three Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026, Defining Autonomous, Runtime-Driven Application Security

Recognized for AI Security & Compliance, API Security Innovation, and Leadership in Application Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptori, the pioneer of autonomous, runtime-driven application and API security for the AI era, today announced that it has been named a winner of three prestigious Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026, recognizing innovation across AI, API, and application security.

Presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco, the 14th Annual Global InfoSec Awards recognize organizations that are shaping the future of cybersecurity through innovation and technological leadership.

Defining a new category in cybersecurity with autonomous, runtime-driven security that proves and eliminates real risk Post this Aptori wins three 2026 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for Cutting Edge API Security, Hot Company Application Security, and Trailblazing AI Security & Compliance.

Aptori was recognized in the following categories:

Trailblazing AI Security & Compliance

Cutting-Edge API Security

Hot Company: Application Security

A New Model for Application Security

Modern security must validate how systems behave in production, not just how they are built.

Traditional AppSec tools identify potential issues but cannot prove exploitability, creating noise and slowing remediation.

Aptori introduces Semantic Runtime Validation, a security approach that continuously tests real application behavior to determine what is actually exploitable in live systems.

Semantic Runtime Validation enables organizations to move from theoretical detection to verified risk, reducing false positives and prioritizing real threats.

"We are defining a new category at the intersection of AI, APIs, and application security," said Sumeet Singh, CEO and Founder of Aptori. "Autonomous, runtime-driven security changes the model entirely. With Semantic Runtime Validation, we prove real-world exploitability in live systems and enable deterministic resolution, allowing teams to move beyond detection and actually eliminate risk at scale."

"Aptori embodies three qualities we look for in winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, delivering cost-effective solutions, and innovating in ways that help organizations stay ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

A Converged, AI-Native Security Platform

Aptori delivers a converged, AI-native platform that correlates signals across code, software dependencies, and runtime behavior into a single, continuously validated view of risk.

This includes continuous API security testing, which validates how APIs behave across real workflows, user contexts, and attack scenarios. By combining static signals with runtime validation, Aptori identifies and proves exploit paths that are invisible to traditional tools.

Traditional tools detect possibilities. Aptori proves exploitability.

Defining a New Era of Autonomous Security

While RSAC 2026 highlighted the rise of AI agents, Aptori is delivering autonomous, runtime-driven security in production through its Autonomous AI Security Engineers. These agents perform continuous adversarial testing, simulate real attack paths, and validate exploitability in live systems.

This breakthrough embeds autonomous offensive security directly into the software lifecycle, enabling continuous, behavior-driven testing across development, staging, and production. By replacing AI-assisted tools with autonomous agents that both validate and remediate real vulnerabilities, Aptori allows security teams to scale with modern AI-driven development. The result is secure-by-design software without slowing release velocity.

Key pillars include:

Semantic Runtime Validation : Continuously discovers security weaknesses, validates vulnerabilities based on real system behavior, proving exploitability and eliminating false positives.

: Continuously discovers security weaknesses, validates vulnerabilities based on real system behavior, proving exploitability and eliminating false positives. Autonomous AI Security Engineers : Intelligent agents that perform continuous adversarial testing, simulate real attack paths, validate exploitability, and autonomously generate and execute remediation across the SDLC.

: Intelligent agents that perform continuous adversarial testing, simulate real attack paths, validate exploitability, and autonomously generate and execute remediation across the SDLC. Deterministic Remediation: Converts validated exploit paths into precise, developer-ready fixes, enabling teams to resolve real risk quickly and at scale.

Organizations can explore Aptori's AI Security Center for securing agentic workflows, LLM integrations, and AI-powered applications.

About Aptori

Aptori is defining a new category of autonomous, runtime-driven application and API security for the AI era. The platform unifies code analysis, software composition analysis (SCA), and Semantic Runtime Validation into a single, converged security model.

By shifting security from detection to deterministic validation, Aptori identifies and proves exploitable risk in running systems. AI Security Engineer agents then drive automated remediation, enabling teams to resolve vulnerabilities rapidly at scale without slowing development.

The result is fewer breaches, faster remediation, and secure-by-design software and continuous compliance with global standards including PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST, NIS2, the EU Cyber Resilience Act, the UK Telecommunications Security Act, and ISO standards.

Aptori Media Inquiries

Contact: Harinder Singh

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.aptori.com

SOURCE Aptori