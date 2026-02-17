APUS Launches New Academic Offerings to Help Meet Rising Demand for Digital Skills and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Students Can Now Enroll in Highly Relevant Courses and Concentrations, Including a Master's Degree in Computer Science and MIT-powered Coursework

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) students are now able to register for an exciting new degree program, four new concentrations, and high-demand coursework designed to prepare them for leadership in today's increasingly digital world. One new program, the Master of Science in Computer Science through APUS's School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), reflects the growing importance of advanced computing with AI skills needed across nearly every industry.

Another new program, the Bachelor of Science in AI, is expected to be available for students in summer 2026.

"Computer science and AI have become a catalyst to innovation and economic growth," said APUS Provost Dr. Elizabeth Joy Johnson. "In recognition of that, our University is expanding access to a relevant education that teaches skills needed to succeed in today's workplace."

The University has launched several new cutting-edge concentrations including:

Quantum Computing (within the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science), addressing the growing impact of quantum technologies on cybersecurity, data processing, and advanced computation.





Robotics and Autonomous Systems (within the Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering), preparing students to work with intelligent machines, automation and next-generation systems.





Blockchain and Digital Currency (within the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology), focusing on decentralized technologies transforming finance and global commerce.





technologies transforming finance and global commerce. Climate Change and Resilience (within the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science), giving students an interdisciplinary approach to understanding climate change, and adapting to its risks and impacts on both ecological and human systems.

"These new offerings reflect both technological innovation and real-world application," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean of the School of STEM and the School of Health Sciences. "By integrating computer science, analytics, and AI across multiple disciplines, from engineering and IT to environmental science, we are helping students build highly valued, future-ready skill sets."

APUS is also expanding its course content through a previously announced licensing agreement with MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). A Machine Learning in Business course is now available for students, and a User Experience Design course is planned in spring 2026 through APUS's School of STEM.

What's more, the University anticipates three other new programs to be offered later in 2026: the Bachelor of Science in Biology; the Bachelor of Science in Finance; and the Master of Science in Finance.

For more information about programs in the STEM school, visit: https://www.apu.apus.edu/online-colleges-and-schools/school-of-science-tech-engineering-math/

