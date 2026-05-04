APUS to Celebrate Its Largest-Ever Graduating Class During 30th Annual Commencement on May 8-9

Two-Day Event Includes Special Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, Student Awards Ceremony, and Charity 5K at the Gaylord National Resort

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS), which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), will celebrate one of its largest-ever graduating classes during its 30th annual commencement ceremonies and related events on May 8-9.

The ceremonies will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

APUS Commencement 2026

"This 30th commencement celebrates more than a milestone. It honors a class defined by perseverance, purpose, and possibility. From first-generation students to service members and working adults, our graduates prove that the future belongs to those who show up, do the work, and refuse to quit," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "We are proud to offer high-quality education that is affordable and cannot wait to see the impact our graduates make."

In the Class of 2026, 23 graduates earned doctoral degrees, over 4,300 earned master's degrees, 9,600 earned bachelor's degree, and 3,800 earned associate degrees. Other highlights include:

The oldest graduate is 78 years old; the youngest is 16 years old.

6.5%, or over 1,700 graduates, are under 25 years old; nearly 4% are 55 or older.

There are over 1,179 first-generation students*.

64% are active-duty military, National Guard or Reservist; over 22% are veterans; 4% are military spouses or dependents; almost 8% are non-military.

More than 2% are military extended family members.

Commencement includes inspirational speakers such as retired Navy Seal Lt. Cmdr. Ed Hiner, who will share insights on leadership, resilience, and achieving success in the keynote speech.

Student speakers include AMU graduate Maxwell Marsah, who will address attendees during the ceremony for the Schools of Arts, Humanities and Education; Science, Technology, Engineering and Math; and School of Security and Global Studies. APU graduate Detricia Hagan will speak during the ceremony for the Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business and the School of Health Sciences.

President Fernandes will reflect on the transformative power of education and encourage graduates to pursue their ambitions aggressively. "You have something inside you, a drive to be better," his written remarks state. "Do not let anyone ever doubt you. Only you know the effort it took to get here."

Doctoral Hooding

This year's commencement includes an inaugural dedicated doctoral hooding ceremony recognizing the University's highest academic achievers. Faculty mentors will formally hood each doctoral graduate, symbolizing the completion of their academic journey and their transition into leaders in their respective fields. This ceremony highlights the rigor, intellectual discipline, and scholarly contributions of doctoral candidates and provides a more intimate opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.

Special Events

The University has invited select graduates to attend one of two hosted events called Commencement Reflections: An Afternoon Tea Series. Students who RSVP can gather with either President Fernandes or Provost Beth Johnson and other academic leaders to share their experiences as a student.

New this year there is a 5K run/walk at National Harbor, and the University will make a donation to the AMU/APU Student Emergency Fund in honor of all participants (over 200 are already registered).

"This event serves as a meaningful way to bring our community together in celebration while also supporting students who may be facing unexpected challenges," said Caroline Simpson, Vice President of Student and Alumni Services. "This 5K reflects the spirit of service and connection that defines APUS."

The Student Emergency Fund provides financial assistance to students facing unexpected hardships and helps cover essential needs such as housing, food, utilities, and other urgent expenses so they can focus on their academic goals.

The grand celebrations continue with Grad Fest, an informal, family-friendly event that is free to attend. Attendees will be able to connect with fellow graduates, faculty and staff; explore university booths featuring career resources, wellness activities, student organizations, and APUS merchandise.

University Award Winners

APUS will recognize outstanding students, faculty, and alumni for their contributions through the 2026 University Awards.

"We proudly recognize those who have made a lasting impact," said APUS Provost Dr. Elizabeth Johnson. "We are honored to celebrate their accomplishments, dedication, and commitment to excellence."

This year's award recipients include:

Nicholas Rinell, AMU Alumnus and Faculty member, who will be recognized with both the Alumni Service Award and the Dr. Wallace E. Boston Leadership Award, honoring the positive impact he has made across the community.

Jibsam Vanderhorst from AMU, and Brittany Gifford from APU, who will receive The Mary Kim Ward Resilience and Service Award which recognizes resilience, patience, and determination, and student impact and influence on public service, social justice, and inclusion.

Ari Basen, an AMU Alumnus who will receive the James P. Etter Creativity and Innovation Award, in recognition of his achievements as a member of the community.

Michelle Davis (AMU), who will be recognized at the undergraduate level, and Dylan Charlton Peters (AMU), who will be honored at the graduate level with the President's Award, which honors students for their commitment to service, scholastic achievement, outstanding character, and leadership.

Students Sarah, Lopez (AMU), Tammi Mara (APU), Eydan Mayorga (AMU), Mario Huston (AMU), Michelle Ferrari (AMU), Nathan Currie (AMU), who will receive The Academic Scholar Award, which honors those who have engaged in excellent scholarly conduct and accomplishments.

Alumni Thomas Hendler (AMU), Graduate Arleen Fakina (AMU), and Graduate Kody Brittingham (AMU), who will receive the Outstanding Campus Leader Award, which honors students who have taken on leadership roles in the university community, acting as role models and driving the University mission forward.

APUS celebrates their accomplishments and welcomes the Class of 2026 into its ever-growing community of alumni.

*self-reported, based on commencement attendees.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 166,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

CONTACT

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations

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SOURCE American Public University System