APUS Reimagines Higher Education to Continue Preparing Tomorrow's Leaders

All Programs Now Feature Digital Literacy, Critical Thinking, and Growth Mindset to Better Align with Workforce Demands

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With AI fast-becoming pervasive globally, critical thinking, digital literacy, and innovation are now more important than ever. Today, hundreds of thousands of employees are not only expected to be technology-proficient; they also need to be highly responsive and intuitive problem-solvers.

With this backdrop, American Public University System (APUS) is reimagining its courses to emphasize the importance of digital learning.

Signature Skills

In core courses across all programs, the University has embedded three essential skills (called "APUS Signature Skills"): digital literacy, critical thinking, and growth mindset. These Signature Skills teach capabilities that are increasingly valued in today's workplace. This is an extraordinary milestone and a testament to the collaboration behind this effort.

"We are emphasizing crucial problem-solving skills to help students successfully navigate careers and life," said Dr. Michelle Newman, Vice Provost, Academic Operations for APUS. "This initiative reaffirms our ongoing commitment to educating tomorrow's leaders."

These APUS Signature Skills are:

Digital Literacy – ensures students learn to use current technologies, critically evaluate emerging tools, and responsibly engage with digital and AI systems.

– ensures students learn to use current technologies, critically evaluate emerging tools, and responsibly engage with digital and AI systems. Critical Thinking – strengthens students' ability to analyze information objectively, question assumptions, explore alternatives, and develop skills essential for navigating continual change.

strengthens students' ability to analyze information objectively, question assumptions, explore alternatives, and develop skills essential for navigating continual change. Growth Mindset – reinforces adaptability, resilience, innovation, and self-awareness, helping students thrive in dynamic workplaces.

These skills instill resilience and innovation at a time when career changes have increased, and employees are likely to seek new roles more often. Watch our video to learn more about APUS Signature Skills.

According to a survey commissioned by American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U), 94% of employers believe universities should provide a skilled and educated workforce for the economy and help students become informed citizens. Ninety-three percent of respondents said it's important that graduates master critical thinking skills.

"We want students to not only know what they are learning about, but understand what it is, how to apply it, and be able to speak to that growth afterwards," said Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President of Career Services, who along with Dr. Sylvia Nemmers, Department Chair of Environmental Science, serves as co-chair of the Career and Life Skills Committee leading the initiative.

The Career and Life Skills Committee – a cross-University workstream comprised of full-time faculty, part-time faculty, and operations staff – identified these skills as part of a charge to enhance the student experience. Their research included NACE (National Association of Colleges and Employers) career-readiness competencies and a range of employer insights emphasizing the growing demand for adaptable, analytical, creative, digitally literate communicators.

The Committee's efforts further advance the University's broader Global Digital Journey, a continuous improvement initiative designed to strengthen curriculum quality, modernize content production, and expand interactive, future-ready learning across all programs. This initiative is designed to help ensure graduates are ready to thrive – in both their professional and personal lives.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 162,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System