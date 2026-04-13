APUS Wins USDLA Compass Award for Mental Health and Wellness

International Award Honors University's Innovative Digital-First Model That Helps Students Thrive through Peer Support, Teletherapy, and Community Engagement

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) has recognized American Public University System (APUS) with the 2026 Distance Learning Compass Award for Mental Health and Wellness, honoring the University's innovative, digital-first ecosystem that supports the mental health and well-being of its online learners.

APUS has won the USDLA Compass Award for Mental Health & Wellness

APUS, which has nearly 89,000 active students*, many of whom are military-affiliated, has comprehensive, technology-enabled services that are designed to enhance the student experience while promoting persistence and success. These resources include 24/7 teletherapy and crisis support, access to licensed counselors, and a global peer-support network available in 25 languages.

"The award program continues to provide prestigious recognition for educational influencers globally," said Pat Cassella, CEO & Executive Director of USDLA. "These award winners are truly leaders in the digital learning industry, and their work in support of pedagogy is unsurpassed."

The international USDLA Compass Award affirms the transformative approach that APUS has taken to supporting students and alumni (many of these services can be accessed at no additional cost).

"We believe student success is inseparable from student well-being," said Erika Orris, Senior Vice President of Operations for APUS. "We are honored to win this award and proud of the collaborative effort across our community to ensure that online learners, especially those balancing work, family, and military service, can access meaningful, mental health services whenever they are needed."

Complementing these on-demand services is the University's chaplain services, offering guidance, stress management tools and non-denominational spiritual support designed to help students navigate the unique challenges of online learning as well as their personal and professional lives.

Community engagement also plays a central role in the University's focus on well-being. Students can participate in more than 75 student-run organizations that have engaged approximately 72,000 students since their inception. These organizations create opportunities for connection and belonging with the key drivers of mental health and student persistence.

APUS extends wellness education across its broader community. University staff, including the chaplain team, regularly host professional development sessions for faculty and students focused on building resilience and supporting learners experiencing stress or burnout.

"By combining strong academic coursework with comprehensive wellness support, we are helping students build resilience and develop the adaptability needed to succeed both personally and professionally," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "Mental health and well-being are essential to student success. This foundation strengthens their education, while shaping who they are beyond it."

The USDLA Compass Award, presented annually, recognizes institutions and programs that design and deliver outstanding support services to strengthen student engagement, well-being and academic outcomes in virtual learning environments. USDLA connects the people, practices, and policies that focus on achieving the highest potential of distance and digital learning, education, and training.

Read the USDLA Award announcement here.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 166,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*As of Dec. 31, 2025.

1APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

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SOURCE American Public University System