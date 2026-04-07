Making Higher Education More Accessible Across Generations, American Military University (AMU) and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Partner to Offer Tuition Savings to MOAA Members and Their Extended Families

Tuition Grant Extends to Spouses, Legal Partners, Children, Grandchildren, and Dependents of MOAA Members

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Military University (AMU) and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) have signed a partnership enabling 350,000 MOAA members and their families to pursue degrees and certificates with the help of a 20% tuition grant. This grant covers MOAA members' spouses, legal partners, siblings, children, dependents, and even grandchildren.

"Supporting the military and veterans community through access to education is critical, and this tuition grant has the potential to impact families for generations," said Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret.), MOAA's President and CEO. "We look forward to working with American Military University in providing greater access to higher education for our servicemembers, veterans, and their families."

This partnership signals an ongoing commitment from both MOAA and AMU to support those who serve and those who have served.

"This is a meaningful way to help honor our country's servicemembers and invest in their futures," said Eric Morris, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for AMU. "By including extended families and generations of MOAA members, we are showing how strong our commitment is to our learners – and their inner circles."

MOAA advocates to preserve and protect earned benefits for the uniformed services, veterans, their families, and surviving spouses through advocacy, leadership, education, and service. MOAA members include active duty, retired, and former officers; National Guard and Reserve officers; and surviving spouses from eight U.S. service branches including the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service and the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) Commissioned Officer Corps.

For more information on MOAA membership, click here.

AMU's commitment to military and military-affiliated students dates back to its start. AMU was founded in 1991 by a visionary U.S. Marine Corps officer who broke new ground by offering career-relevant, distance education for a mobile population of military learners with unique needs.

AMU's online delivery model features asynchronous courses with monthly class starts (most are eight-week sessions). Transfer credit is possible for eligible academic coursework, job experience, and military service; AMU evaluates and applies transfer credit at no additional cost.

There are no application fees for AMU's undergraduate and master's programs; AMU offers students the ability to pursue degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels as well as certificates at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

For more information on how to partner with AMU on education benefits, click here.

ABOUT MOAA

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation's largest and most influential military service organization and one of the largest veterans service organizations. It is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization. With 350,000 members from every branch of service — including active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former officers and their families — MOAA is a powerful force speaking for a strong national defense and protecting earned pay and benefits. MOAA represents the interests of our currently serving, service retirees, and veterans, as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors.

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich 34-year history and vibrant community of over 166,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning.1

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1 APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award (https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/).

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. military.

Media Contacts

American Military University

Frank Tutalo

Associate Vice President, Public Relations

[email protected]

Military Officers Association of America

Tony Lombardo

Director of Content and Engagement

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System