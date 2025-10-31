APUS to Host "Sport United: The Future is Now" Virtual Conference on November 6-7

Keynotes Include FIFA World Cup 2026 Executive, Emmy Award Winner for Esports, NCAA & Olympic Volleyball Official, and Health & Wellness Expert; Event Focuses on Latest Trends on Esports, Sports Science and Sports Management

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's sports management professionals are making decisions that will forever influence the direction of this dynamic industry. The increasing popularity of Esports, personalized digital fan experiences, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) are all transforming the landscape.

Sport United: The Future is Now" is a free, virtual conference that takes place Nov. 6-7, and features four well-known keynotes.

To highlight these emerging trends, American Public University System (APUS) will host a free, two-day virtual conference starting Thursday, Nov. 6. "Sport United: The Future is Now" offers a unique opportunity for academic leaders, students, industry professionals, athletes, and coaches to share knowledge, gain insights, and network.

Register here to attend. This event is open to the public.

Sport United features four keynote speakers who are shaping the future of the industry:

Jon Persch, the Chief Commercial Officer of the FIFA 2026 Boston Host Committee, leading integrated commercial, sponsor and revenue efforts

Sarah Kneller, an Emmy Award-winning creator, producer, and technology pioneer who has extensive experience with live events, immersive experiences, Esports, and broadcast production in Esports.

Pati Rolf, a decorated athlete, coach, and official who has served on school boards and athletic councils and is enshrined in several halls of fame. She has broken the gender barrier more than once as a volleyball referee (she is the first and only woman to R1 a men's match at the 2021 Olympics in Japan).

Dr. Victor Tringali, a health and wellness professional, entrepreneur, and faculty member at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine's Department of Public Health. His latest endeavor is the "Hoos Well" initiative, a university wellbeing program.

"We want Sport United attendees to truly learn new perspectives from several game changers in the field," said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean of the APUS School of Health Sciences. "We are proud to bring together so many thought leaders to share practical insight and meaningful discussion."

APUS' Esports program is the first Esports program in the U.S. to earn specialty accreditation from The Commission on Sport Management Accreditation (COSMA). Additionally, the University offers the Bachelor of Science in Sports Management, and the Master of Science in Sports Management, which have also earned COSMA accreditation.

The Esports program provides students with knowledge from both a business and coaching perspective, including event and facility management, player performance and development, media and production, plus sales, marketing, and sponsorships.

The Sports Management program enriches knowledge related to managing sporting events and sports organizations at the professional, collegiate, and amateur athletic level. The program emphasizes leadership skills and knowledge in sports finance, sports law, sports marketing, event and facility operations, and sports public relations.

For more details on the event, visit here or email: [email protected].

ABOUT AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY SYSTEM

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 160,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1 APUS has been honored with the Online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/ .

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contact

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations, American Public University System

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System