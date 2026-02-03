APV Infusion UHT Featuring SteamRecycle™ Earns 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Award

The award highlights SPX FLOW's third straight SEAL sustainability win and the role of closed-loop steam recovery in advancing UHT efficiency

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APV, an SPX FLOW brand, has won the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for its industry-first Infusion UHT (ultra-high temperature) featuring SteamRecycle™, further reinforcing the company's commitment to making sustainable progress across the manufacturing industry. The SEAL Sustainable Product Award category honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.

Dragsbæk, a leading producer and supplier of plant-based and hybrid dairy products, tests the SPX FLOW APV SteamRecycle™ on-site as an early adopter. Speed Speed

This marks another milestone in SPX FLOW's sustainability journey. The company has previously earned SEAL recognition for its APV pigging recovery technology and the APV UHT Seamless Infusion Vessel, demonstrating sustained innovation across multiple processing technologies.

Tackling One of the Most Energy-Intensive Steps in UHT Processing

"We are proud to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the APV SteamRecycle," said Pranav Shah, Global Product Manager for UHT Systems at SPX FLOW. "This innovation tackles one of the most energy-intensive parts of UHT processing by recycling process steam instead of wasting it which helps dairy, plant-based and beverage producers cut energy use, lower emissions and move closer to long-term sustainable operations."

How SteamRecycle Changes the Infusion UHT Process

In traditional infusion UHT systems, steam is generated, used once for heating and then released, requiring new steam to be continuously produced, often through the combustion of fossil fuels. SteamRecycle fundamentally changes this process.





Steam generated during heating is captured, purified, mechanically compressed and reused in a closed loop rather than discharged. This allows the SteamRecycle system to reuse 100 percent of the steam it creates, keeping UHT processing running without need of fresh boiler steam.





This results in lower energy use and no ongoing reliance on fossil fuels during production. In short, it turns wasted steam into reusable energy and makes UHT processing much more efficient and sustainable.

Depending on operating hours and application, the SteamRecycle can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 1,000 tons annually while cutting water recirculation demands, compared to traditional infusion UHT systems.

This latest recognition builds on SPX FLOW's broader sustainability momentum, following its December 2025 inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list for Best Social Good, recognized for its Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (WCB) pump manufacturing process.

More on the company's sustainability wins can be tracked here: https://www.spxflow.com/about/earth-day-every-day/

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.