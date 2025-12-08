SPX FLOW Expands into Emerging Carbon Capture Market with Proven Pumping Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As industries around the world accelerate their journey toward net-zero emissions, SPX FLOW's Bran + Luebbe and Johnson Pump brands are supporting the transition with advanced industrial pumping technologies designed for the emerging Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) market. By capturing carbon dioxide (CO₂) at its source and safely reusing or storing it underground, these pumps can reduce emissions by up to 90 percent, a critical step toward achieving global climate goals. CCUS is gaining traction as one of the most effective tools for reducing emissions from hard-to-abate sectors like cement, steel, refining and chemical processing. Bran+Luebbe metering and process pumps, and Johnson Pump centrifugal technologies, play an integral role in CCUS applications such as solvent injection, chemical dosing and fluid transfer.

"Our technologies and solutions are proven at flagship carbon‑capture pilots, including the Technology Centre Mongstad (TCM), demonstrating the reliability, chemical compatibility and precision needed to scale confidently," said Nina Sun, Vice President of Business Strategy & Product Management for Pump Solutions at SPX FLOW. "This track record gives our customers confidence as they transition from pilots to commercial projects, with sustainable, high‑performance pumping systems they can trust." At TCM in Norway, one of the world's largest carbon-capture demonstration sites, Johnson Pump CombiChem units are installed and used as part of the facility's process equipment.

These pumps along with the NOVADOS, CombiPro and CombiTherm have been operating reliably under common carbon-capture conditions, including elevated pressures, temperature variations and exposure to corrosive process streams.

