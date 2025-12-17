As Industries Plan Ahead, SPX FLOW Highlights Technologies Proven to Last Decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global industries look ahead to 2026, SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process technologies for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, is reflecting on one of its most defining engineering achievements: the longevity of its solutions in the field. Customers across multiple continents continue to operate original SPX FLOW equipment that has performed reliably for 50, 60 and some more than 70 years—reinforcing the company's reputation for durable, OEM-engineered solutions.

"SPX FLOW technologies don't just solve today's processing challenges, they're built to perform for generations," said Ty Jeffers, Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at SPX FLOW. "When customers choose OEM equipment, they're investing in reliability, performance and value that continues delivering year after year."

Across its portfolios, several examples include:

APV Homogenizer: Operating 78 years at a major beverage producer in Latin America.





Operating years at a major beverage producer in Latin America. Lightnin Mixer: Still blending after 77 years at a U.S.-based oil lubricant producer.





Still blending after years at a U.S.-based oil lubricant producer. Gerstenberg Schröder Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers: Three of these technologies have been in service for 63 years across two spread and condiment manufacturers in northern Europe.





Three of these technologies have been in service for years across two spread and condiment manufacturers in northern Europe. Bran+Luebbe Pump: Running 60 years at a chemical processing plant in Germany.





Running years at a chemical processing plant in Germany. Waukesha Cherry-Burrell (Votator) Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger: Processing meat and poultry in the U.S. for a key customer for nearly 50 years.

Through its certified service centers, authorized service providers and remote technical support, SPX FLOW helps customers maximize uptime and performance at every lifecycle stage.

To learn more about how these products last so long, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/capabilities/genuine-oem-parts

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

