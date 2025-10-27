APV Introduces 'Combi MP' Pilot to Advance Functional Whey Protein Innovation

Trials are underway at SPX FLOW's Denmark Innovation Center, with new customer rentals available in January 2026.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once considered a by-product of cheesemaking, whey is now a source of high-value nutritional ingredients, and SPX FLOW is helping producers unlock its full potential. With the new portable Combi Microparticulation (MP) pilot line based at its Silkeborg, Denmark Innovation Center, customers can either trial and refine their recipes on-site or rent the unit for fixed-term periods within their own plant. Flexible to the producer's needs, both options make for smoother, creamier and more functional whey protein development across diverse food and beverage products.

Already in high demand, the company's "Combi" design allows producers to test recipes using two APV microparticulation technologies, the LeanCreme™ and the Cavimaster™, from one shared platform. This design offers flexibility and efficiency in application trials.

See the new line here: https://www.spxflow.com/assets/WebJPG1000px/combi-mp.jpg

"This innovation gives our customers a competitive edge," said Thomas Leroy, Global Head of Innovation Centers at SPX FLOW. "By offering two microparticulation methods in one pilot, we help producers accelerate formulation development, reduce waste during testing and tailor the particle size of whey proteins to different product applications."

Whey protein has become one of the most sought-after dairy ingredients in the food and nutrition industry, valued for its health benefits and versatility in formulations such as ready-to-drink coffees, desserts and fermented dairy products. At a modest flow rate of 150 liters/hour from this line, customers can perform tests using limited product quantities while gathering valuable process data to guide full-scale production.

Leading global dairy brands are investing heavily in microparticulation to enhance their protein-based product lines. SPX FLOW's combination of application expertise and pilot-scale testing units sets it ahead of industry peers in meeting this demand.

To learn more about the two technologies independently, explore the LeanCreme™ technology here: https://www.spxflow.com/apv/products/leancreme-systems, and the Cavimaster™ technology here: https://www.spxflow.com/apv/products/cavimaster-systems.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.