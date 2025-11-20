APV Solutions Ramp Up Labneh Production--Delivering More of the Region's Signature Yogurt

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When an international dairy producer set out to expand its production of labneh, a thick, strained yogurt beloved by consumers, APV, an SPX FLOW brand, partnered with distributor Hemisan A.S. to deliver its fourth process line. The advanced system now yields up to 25% more production of the popular Mediterranean dish.

"By combining our global dairy expertise with Hemisan's support on the ground, we're helping customers expand into fast-growing categories like labneh with confidence," said Shah Rukh Ali, Channel Sales Manager at SPX FLOW.

Labneh, with its rich, creamy texture and tangy flavor, can now reach more tables, faster, thanks to a full suite of APV technologies:

Homogenizer

Valves

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Plate Heat Exchangers

Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers

"Projects like this show the power of strong partnerships," said Melih Mumin, Deputy General Manager at Hemisan A.S. "With SPX FLOW behind us, we had the tools and expertise to give the customer confidence they could grow with us."

With labneh's rising popularity, this installation positions them to serve consumer demand with greater efficiency and consistency at scale.

To learn more about the APV brand and its technologies, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/apv

