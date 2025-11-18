SPX FLOW Partners with Footprint Intelligence to Advance Product Sustainability Benchmarking

The AI-driven Life Cycle Assessment will help establish consistent sustainability standards across product lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with Footprint Intelligence to implement a comprehensive, AI-powered Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system across its product portfolios. The initiative marks a significant step in SPX FLOW's commitment to transparency and measurable sustainability performance. The Footprint Intelligence platform will evaluate the environmental performance of SPX FLOW's products through a cradle-to-gate approach, assessing every phase from material sourcing and production to when equipment leaves the SPX FLOW facilities.

"It's important that customers trust the sustainable validity of our products," said Tracy Beaudry, Vice President of Enterprise Safety Quality and Sustainability at SPX FLOW. "This assessment establishes a consistent benchmark across our technologies to provide customers with greater confidence the products they purchase from SPX FLOW are designed with both performance and the environment in mind."

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is a recognized methodology for quantifying environmental impacts associated with every stage of a product's life, from material sourcing and production to transport, use and end-of-life. The assessment will also collect and analyze detailed life cycle data including materials, energy and water use, resource consumption, transportation and waste.

"As industries move away from self-reporting, credibility is essential to advancing sustainability across manufacturing," said Sebastian Gier, Managing Director at Footprint Intelligence. "Together, we're applying life cycle data and AI technology to bring greater transparency by using accountable, verifiable data."

With these metrics, the company can best gauge performance across categories such as greenhouse gas emissions, climate change, ozone depletion, human and ecological toxicity, and water and resource use. By adopting a third-party standard, SPX FLOW aims to establish consistency and credibility across its portfolios, setting a new industry precedent for how sustainable manufacturing can be measured, verified and communicated.

See more on the company's sustainability journey by visiting: https://www.spxflow.com/about/earth-day-every-day

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.