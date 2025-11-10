SPX FLOW's Pump Service Network Grows Sixfold to Bring OEM Expertise Closer to Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW has expanded the global service reach for its Pump Solutions business, from five to more than 30 certified or in-process partners to strengthen aftersales support for Johnson Pump and Bran+Luebbe pump equipment. Carefully selected for their technical capability, Authorized Service Providers (ASPs) are chosen based on quality, location and strong customer relationships in markets with large install bases but with limited original equipment manufacturer (OEM) service access.

"Authorized Service Providers are an essential extension of our service model," said Stephanie White, Vice President of Aftermarket for Pump Solutions at SPX FLOW. "They give customers the confidence of OEM-quality repair and support, no matter where their operations are located. This investment helps us deliver faster response times, localized expertise and consistent service standards worldwide."

ASPs are trained and certified to the same standards as SPX FLOW service center technicians, ensuring customers receive the same level of precision and reliability they expect from the company's direct facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, India and United States.

"Having direct contact with SPX FLOW pump experts provides the flexibility and responsiveness that are crucial when failures occur," said Mark Tuinman, Head of Sales at Nordic Flow AS, one of the new providers. "The SPX FLOW team once hand-delivered critical parts to Norway to keep one of our projects on track. That's real partnership."

Many of the ASPs maintain localized inventory, which enables faster part fulfilment and more efficient regional inventory management, reducing downtime and improving customer responsiveness. SPX FLOW plans to continue expanding the ASP network in 2026, further enhancing the availability of genuine quality parts, service expertise and lifecycle support for customers worldwide.

"There's no better time to announce this expansion than in World Quality Week, as quality providers showcase SPX FLOW's continued commitment to service excellence," added White.

To learn more about ASP progress and capabilities, visit: https://www.info.spxflow.com/ps_asp-we-have-your-back

